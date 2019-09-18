E. coli outbreak linked to State Fair’s ‘Miracle of Birth Center’

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan says, “The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 11 cases of E. coli infections of people who may have contracted the bacteria while visiting the State Fair. State disease investigators say there are 11 people who visited the Great Minnesota Get-Together between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2 before becoming ill. Their ages range from 2 to 43. Six of the people were hospitalized and one developed a potentially fatal complication, hemolytic uremic syndrome. One person remains in the hospital, officials said Tuesday. … Most of the people reported visiting the Miracle of Birth exhibit and touching cows, goats, sheep or pigs.”

The AP reports: “With summer winding down, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he’s looking ahead toward the 2020 legislative session, with plans to push proposals for making insulin affordable, reducing gun violence, clean energy and criminal justice reform. The Democratic governor said in an interview with The Associated Press that he’s currently taking a “hard look” at each state agency to see what they could do better and where legislation might be needed. He said he’s also reaching out to stakeholders to start building coalitions to support the policy proposals that he plans to advance in the next session, which convenes Feb. 11, 2020.”

The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by opponents regarding the environmental impact statement (EIS) for Enbridge’s proposed $2.9 billion pipeline — setting the stage for state utility regulators to fix the flawed document. While the high court’s decision restarts an oft-stalled process, it could still take several months before Enbridge gains the go-ahead for its controversial plan to replace the aging and corroding Line 3 across northern Minnesota.”



MPR’s Jon Collins writes: “A man who was fatally shot by a St. Paul police officer Sunday evening confronted the officer with a knife and ignored commands to drop it, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA on Tuesday identified the officer as Steven Mattson, who has less than one year of service in the department. The shooting occurred after police say Ronald Kerry Davis, 31, rear-ended the vehicle Mattson was driving in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul.

For WCCO-TV Marielle Mohs reports, “The band Distant Edge is an alternative rock group that formed at Chaska Middle School West about five years ago. Now, all five band members — lead singer/songwriter Nolan Litschewski, keyboardist Sam Swanson, bass player Aaron Eiden, guitarist Nate Erickson and drummer Jahmal Fisher — are in college, and they’re semifinalists in a national singing competition called ‘Opening Act.’ Distant Edge has already made it past three elimination rounds to make it to the semifinals. If they win, they will be the opening act for the ‘We Will Survive’ music festival in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 19. The music festival raises money for breast cancer research. The headliners for this music festival include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Marshmello and Becky G.”

Says Josh Verges in the Pioneer Press, “A former teacher who says St. Paul Public Schools retaliated against him for criticizing the district’s racial equity policy has accepted a $525,000 settlement. Aaron Benner was set to go to trial next month in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, where he was going to ask for more than $2 million. Instead, the school board on Tuesday formally approved the $525,000 payout, which Benner will share with Minneapolis attorney Ashwin Madia.”

Erin Adler of the Star Tribune reports, “Several Rosemount neighbors are demanding answers about a mysterious blue-green haze that they say often hovers in the air near their homes, stinging their eyes and corroding the metal trim on at least one resident’s house. The residents live near Spectro Alloys, an aluminum smelting company, and they say it’s clear the fog originates there. They believe it’s toxic and want to know the cause. ‘There’s obviously something not right when you can taste metal in your mouth,’ said Jim Quist, who has lived on 7 acres in northeast Rosemount for 30 years.…The residents have complained to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the city for more than two years but say nothing has changed.”

In Politico, Natasha Korecki writes: “They hate Donald Trump’s tweets. They worry about his temperament. They’re still uncomfortable with the name-calling. But many voters in Milwaukee’s Republican suburbs like his court appointments. And they approve of his stewardship of the economy. How those suburban voters square those feelings is likely to determine the president’s fate in Wisconsin, according to interviews with more than two dozen organizers, operatives, and party leaders from both sides in a state that proved crucial to Trump’s upset victory in 2016.”