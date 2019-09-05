Family of man killed by Eagan police question use of lethal force

At MPR, Brandt Williams says, “Newly released police records provide more details about what led up to the fatal shooting of Isak Aden by officers on July 2. Members of Aden’s family say those records show that police were not justified in using lethal force, and they’ve called for an independent prosecutor to look over the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation when it’s complete.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A proposal to reduce the number of St. Paul officers by five next year could result in people having to wait longer for help when they call 911, Police Chief Todd Axtell told the City Council during a Wednesday budget meeting. Already, more than 5,000 times in a one-year period, St. Paul police couldn’t immediately respond to the most serious, in-progress crimes because they were busy on other calls, Axtell said.”

Says Rochelle Olson in the Star Tribune, “Parents who criticize or trash talk their kids’ public high school coaches don’t have legal protection to make false claims, according to a groundbreaking ruling issued Wednesday by the Minnesota Supreme Court. The court’s decision, in a case involving former Woodbury High School girls’ basketball coach Nathan McGuire, said that public high school coaches are not public officials under the First Amendment. That means that such coaches who claim to have been defamed by parents have a lower bar to clear to prove their case.”

Also in the Strib, Jessie Van Berkel reports, “Former Michigan state representative Rick Olson has emerged as the first Republican to enter the 2020 race against freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who defeated incumbent Republican Jason Lewis in the 2018 election. … His website states that he wants to focus on health care costs, rising national debt, immigration, foreign trade and national defense.”

Also from the PiPress’ Gottfried: “A relative of the 19-year-old woman critically injured outside the Minnesota State Fair says it’s a miracle she’s alive. A driver struck Dynasty Scott at Snelling Avenue and Fair Place just after the Fair closed at 10 p.m. Monday. Police are investigating the crash, along with shootings that happened soon after and injured three young men. Dynasty Scott is seven weeks pregnant and “it’s just amazing how she and the baby” are still here, said Anarah Scott, the woman’s sister.”

For KSTP-TV Ellen Galles says, “A Minnesota woman is urging Target to stop using plastic bags. Theresa Carter has started a petition that has netted more than 361,000 signatures as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. ‘We understand this won’t be convenient to us, but it is time to act,’ Carter’s online petition reads. ‘For those of us who also shop at Costco or IKEA, we know we can survive without plastic bags.’ Carter said she is impacted by the images she’s seen of plastic bags clogging the ocean and landfills.”



Says Riham Feshir for MPR, “Nearly 2,000 Minnesotans from 93 countries on Wednesday raised their right hands and promised their allegiance to the United States at a pair of swearing-in ceremonies in St. Paul. … The number of people becoming citizens in this country reached a five-year high in fiscal year 2018. Roughly 757,000 took the oath of allegiance in fiscal year 2018 — a 16 percent increase over four years, according to a recent report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. More than 9,400 of those naturalized in 2018 were Minnesotans.”

For BringMeTheNews, Adam Uren says, “Despite being Minnesota’s senior U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar didn’t top the Democratic presidential primary straw poll run at the State Fair by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. … And despite it being her home state, Sen. Klobuchar only finished second in the poll, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren the runaway winner with 38 percent of the vote.”

From the AP: “Veteran Wisconsin Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner announced his retirement from Congress on Wednesday, making the former House Judiciary Committee chairman the 15th GOP lawmaker to say he will step aside before next year’s elections. Sensenbrenner, 76, was first elected in 1978 and is the second-longest serving current member of the House, trailing only Alaska Republican Don Young in seniority.”