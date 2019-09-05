Glen Taylor resumes top spot at Taylor Corp.

Glen’s back. The Star Tribune’s Jackie Crosby reports: “Businessman Glen Taylor has retaken the helm of Taylor Corp., the Mankato-based communications-services company, for the second time in nearly a decade after announcing that his niece, Deb Taylor, has stepped down. … Deb Taylor had served as chief executive of the graphics communications, printing and marketing firm since June 2015 after spending several years learning the ropes under her uncle’s guidance. Taylor’s daughter Jean left in 2010 after nine years as CEO.”

Not the Dinkytown McDonald’s! The Minnesota Daily’s Caitlin Anderson reports: “A towering high-rise could drastically change Dinkytown’s skyline. … The project, proposed by CA Ventures and ESG Architects to the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association last month, would replace well-known hot spots like McDonald’s and Dinkytown Wine and Spirits with either a 16 or 25-story apartment building. With city approval, construction would begin by mid-2020.”

Kind of a good news/bad news thing. The Duluth News Tribune’s Andee Erickson writes: “The opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been saving lives for decades. New national data shows that in recent years, pharmacies have been dispensing the drug at increasing rates. … Carlton County pharmacies dispensed the second-highest rate of naloxone in Minnesota in 2018, with 346 prescriptions dispensed per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control obtained through the Associated Press.”

Creepy. WCCO reports: “As people walked near the intersection of 25th Street and Dupont Avenue South in Minneapolis, some couldn’t help but notice a concerning set of signs taped on several light posts. … ‘Very disturbing. Automatically you fear for your safety and the safety of your neighbors,’ said neighbor Veronica Starzinski. ‘[You] wonder like who’s looking at you and who’s been watching you.’ … The signs are a detailed warning about a ‘Peeping Tom’ who in late August came face to face with Ana Poole, separated only by her bedroom window. She said she first heard the leaves rustling outside her house, then saw him peering through window, watching her in bed.”

