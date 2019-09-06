Lake Nokomis beaches reopen after E. coli outbreak

At your own risk, indeed. The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola reports: “More than three weeks after an E. coli outbreak at Lake Nokomis sickened more than 70 people, the lake’s beaches are open again for swimming — albeit at your own risk. … The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board reopened the beaches on Thursday, marking three full incubation periods since people were exposed to a strain of E. coli after swimming in the lake.”

Hope he’s holding some in reserve to send to Alabama. KSTP reports: “As Hurricane Dorian continued closer to North Carolina, Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday authorized emergency responders to travel to the state and provide assistance. … Walz’s office said the governor authorized 15 ambulances and 36 first responders to help in North Carolina, which requested help from around the country as it prepares for Dorian.”

Hmm. The Forum News Service’s Paul Scott reports (via the Rochester Post Bulletin): “Rejecting the advice of diversity and clinical experts within its own system, Mayo Clinic declined in 2019 to offer expanded health insurance coverage for employees seeking treatment of gender dysphoria, a move resulting in its recent downgrading on a prized quality score.”

Finally, someone advocating for male representation in the STEM fields. The Minnesota Daily’s Jasmine Snow reports: “The University of Minnesota and other universities across the country are under fire with claims of discrimination against men in STEM programs. … The Chicago Office for Civil Rights under the U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into the University last month for possible Title IX violations against men. The investigation comes after complaints were filed by University alumnus and University of Michigan-Flint professor Mark Perry. … The complaints are in regards to three female-only faculty awards — the Mullen/Spector/Truax Women’s Leadership Award, the Ada Comstock Distinguished Women Scholars Award and the Sara Evans Faculty Woman Scholar/Leader Award — that he claims are illegal under Title IX.”



Of course you can’t blame Lizzo for Gillibrand’s subsequent campaign performance. The Current’s Lydia Moran reports: “A recent New York Times report parsed themes in the rally playlists of nine Democratic frontrunners (and President Trump), taking into account gender, race, era, and genre of the featured musical acts. … Two Minnesota artists got play during those initial walk-ups. Kristen Gillibrand, who has since dropped out of the race but built a campaign around women’s rights, treated politicians to Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell.’ The song became a signature at her rallies throughout the summer. … Representing for her home state, Senator Amy Klobuchar stepped on stage to Dessa’s ‘The Bullpen’ …”

