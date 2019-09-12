Lawmaker resigns from U of M job after questions about hiring

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick and Ryan Faircloth write: A Democratic lawmaker has resigned from a position at the University of Minnesota amid questions about how he got the gig and whether it conflicted with his work at the state Capitol. And the woman who hired him, a former Democratic lawmaker herself, was reassigned this week as well. State Rep. Jamie Long, a freshman DFLer from Minneapolis, was hired in July as an “energy research project specialist” at the university’s Institute on the Environment. He resigned from the post — a fellowship funded by an undisclosed donor — “earlier this week,” he said Wednesday. ”

The Star Tribune’s Jenna Ross writes: “For the first time in 45 years, there will be no MayDay Parade in south Minneapolis next spring. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, the nonprofit that puts on the puppet-packed parade and Powderhorn Park celebration, announced Wednesday night that it will take a year off to remake the rite of spring — improving it for artists and audiences of color.”

MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “Anyone inside a liquor store in St. Paul must now be old enough to drink. St. Paul city council members on Wednesday raised the age of people allowed to enter liquor stores from 18 to 21. The intent is to deter minors from gaining access to alcohol, said Ward 1 Council Member Dai Thao, who proposed the measure.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “A St. Paul woman was on the phone with dispatchers when she learned her husband had been shot trying to help someone who had just been in a car crash, a transcript of the 911 call shows. Javier Sanmiguel’s wife, Kayla, told dispatchers that shots had been fired after the crash in front of their Payne-Phalen home. While she was on the phone, she asked a man next to her if he knew who had been shot. He said, “Javier.” She began screaming, “No!” according to the transcript, which was released Wednesday.”



KSTP-TV reports: “The Minneapolis Police Department is promising changes after an audit of officers’ off-duty work found a lack of oversight and monitoring. The audit, published Wednesday, found the department has no formal way to track which officers are taking on part-time work. The department also could not provide data to the auditor about how often officers are working off-duty. …The audit also points to policies that lack teeth. Officers are not allowed to work more than 64 hours per week. But, the department acknowledged Wednesday it has no formal technology to track off-duty hours.”

The Bemidji Pioneer reports: “Authorities with the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department located what they believe to be human remains in rural Cass Lake on Tuesday. The Police Department issued a statement Wednesday, saying officials located the alleged remains when they undertook a search in connection to an ongoing investigation. They found the remains in a “rural wooded area.” The remains will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.”

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “Minnesota lawmakers heard passionate testimony Wednesday on both sides of a hotly disputed proposal to allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives with the help of medical professionals. Many Democrats in the Minnesota House back a bill allowing medically assisted suicide, a practice that’s been approved in eight other states and Washington, D.C. … But some religious figures and Minnesota lawmakers, including a key GOP leader in the Senate, warn that giving people say over when to end their lives would be dangerous for vulnerable people who have disabilities or are suicidal.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Kelly Busche writes: “Essentia Health is moving forward with plans to raze affordable housing in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood — making way for parking. Local leaders are voicing concerns about displacing residents in 15 units of affordable housing that’s located to the west of the medical district, as Duluth faces an affordable housing shortage.”

The AP reports: “Jordin Canada scored a career-high 26 points and the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm beat the seventh-seeded Minnesota Lynx 84-74 Wednesday night in a first-round, winner-take-all playoff game. With Jewell Loyd adding 22 points, the No. 6 Storm, who play at third-seeded Los Angeles on Sunday in the single-elimination second round, got 48 out of their backcourt.”