Man fatally shot by St. Paul police

WCCO reports: “The St. Paul Police Department said an adult male died in an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Thomas Avenue West and North Griggs Street on Sunday night. Sources tell WCCO while an officer was on patrol, a car hit the officer’s vehicle. The man reportedly got out of his car with a knife, would not put the knife down, and was shot and killed.”

In the Duluth News Tribune Adele Whitefoot says, “City of Duluth officials announced Sunday the name of the man arrested in connection with the fire that destroyed Adas Israel Congregation synagogue. Matthew James Amiot, 36, of Duluth was arrested Friday and is being held at St. Louis County Jail on a felony charge of first-degree arson. … ‘Based on all the information that I have reviewed, that I’ve read and the investigators I have talked to, at this moment in time there is no reason to believe that this is a bias or hate crime,’ [Police Chief Mike] Tusken said. ‘This may change as this investigation progresses.’”

At ABC News Lissette Rodriguez writes, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said she still opposes Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as recent reporting by the New York Times raises questions about the vetting process last fall. The reporting by the newspaper indicates there was a lack of a thorough FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court justice when he was a nominee and detailed an additional allegation that was reportedly not investigated. … ‘I strongly oppose him, based on his views on the executive power which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today,’ Klobuchar said. ‘My concern here is that the process was a sham.’“

For NBC News Alan Smith says, “Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sought on Sunday to clarify a comment she made about the September 11th terror attacks after one mourner referenced the remark during a memorial event this week. ‘9/11 was an attack on all Americans,’ Omar told CBS’s ‘Face the Nation.’ ‘It was an attack on all of us. And I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel. But I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting, right, the aftermath of what happened after 9/11. … ‘And so what I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me a suspect.’”



At MPR, Andrew Krueger says, “As of Monday, a state highway in western Minnesota will cease to exist. The road will still be there, carrying traffic past fields, farmsteads and the small community of Gluek. But the Minnesota Department of Transportation is transferring ownership of State Highway 277 to Chippewa County. It’s known as a ‘turnback’ — turning back control of that 11-mile stretch of highway east of Montevideo to the county. It’s part of an ongoing process in which MnDOT meets with local and county officials and assesses how highways are used, and whether a turnback is warranted.”

The AP reports Wisconsin is looking to expand manure restrictions: “Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is taking the first steps toward creating restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to nitrate contamination. The Department of Natural Resources says the move could cost farmers as much as $5 million annually at a time when the industry is already struggling with low milk prices and President Donald Trump’s trade wars. The DNR last year imposed manure restrictions in 15 northeastern Wisconsin counties in response to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County.”

Also from WCCO: “The St. Paul Saints, American Association Champions, will march in a short parade in front of CHS field on Monday, Sept. 16. The parade, beginning on Broadway Street and Fourth Street, will travel one block and is expected to last one minute. The parade is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.”

The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler writes: “Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Sunday that she has married Tom Weber, a former public radio reporter.