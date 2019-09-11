Mayor, police chief announce plan to combat violence in St. Paul in wake of killings

For the Pioneer Press, Tad Vezner and Mara H. Gottfried write: “Following a trio of fatal street shootings that took place so fast even top police officials expressed shock, St. Paul’s police chief announced a five-step plan to combat violence — starting with plenty of extra hours required of the city’s investigators. … Calling the shootings ‘unusual and unacceptable,’ St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said that ‘putting an end to these cycles of violence is our highest priority.’”

For the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus writes: “Two new federal lawsuits say that permits issued for PolyMet Mining’s proposed $1 billion copper-nickel mine in Minnesota violate federal laws, including the Clean Water Act. … In one, the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over two of PolyMet’s permits …. In the other, four environmental groups … sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the dredge and fill permit, saying it, too, violates the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Authorities in Minnesota say they have recovered ‘new evidence’ in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue. But Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken did not specify what the evidence was at a news conference Tuesday. Tusken also would not say if authorities thought foul play was involved in the fire early Monday at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth. …Also assisting are investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is standard when fires break out in places of worship.”

The Forum’s Dana Ferguson writes: “Lawmakers and IT experts on the Legislative Driver and Vehicle Systems Oversight Committee got an update from state public safety and IT officials as well as the new contractor set to run the replacement for the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, or MNLARS. … A minor dust-up occurred around the pronunciation of the new system, VTRS (a hint: it rhymes with citrus). Beyond that, lawmakers expressed optimism about the direction in which the state’s program for obtaining licenses, vehicle registrations and other key resources was headed.”



In the Duluth News Tribune, John Lundy writes: “Leaders of community health centers in the Northland say they’re prepared to weather the storm if Congress fails to meet a Sept. 30 deadline to renew federal funding. … At issue is the federal Community Health Center Fund, which supplies more than 70 percent of the grant funding to more than 1,300 community health centers across the United States — $4 billion in fiscal year 2019.”

For the Star Tribune, Marissa Evans writes: “The Met Council’s public housing agency is proposing that 270 of its tenants using federal rent-assistance vouchers start paying at least $50 for their rent — a move they’re hoping will save the agency money. … Under its 2020 annual plan, the Metro HRA is proposing that the council consider minimum payment responsibility for holders of Section 8 housing vouchers who currently pay below $50 or nothing at all for rent.”

The Forum’s John Hageman writes: “A federal judge blocked the state of North Dakota from enforcing a new law requiring physicians to inform patients that it may be possible to reverse a drug-induced abortion Tuesday, Sept. 10, ruling that it violates doctors’ First Amendment protections against ‘compelled speech.’ U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sided with the American Medical Association and the state’s sole abortion clinic, which brought the lawsuit and requested a preliminary injunction against a law they argued would force physicians to lie to patients.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson writes: “New rules take effect for this weekend’s archery season opener, which falls on Saturday. … The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says more hunters in more areas will have to provide a sample of their kill to check for CWD.”

Also from the Forum, Phoenix Bauer writes: “Alivia Mortenson, the 17-year-old girl who died in a car accident in June, has been named the homecoming queen for Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. Mortenson died on Sunday, June 2, after her car went off a road and landed upside down in a slough near Hitterdal. A tweet posted by the school on Monday, Sept. 9, says Alivia was picked as queen along with King Treyton Klemetson. … ‘We feel it was a very nice gesture on our students’ part to want to remember Alivia and to include the family in the homecoming coronation,’ said Henrickson.”