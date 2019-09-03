Minnesota Appeals court upholds dismissal of coaches’ suit against UMD

Dismissal of suit upheld. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a state lawsuit filed by three former women’s sports coaches at the University of Minnesota Duluth. … A district judge last October threw out the case brought by former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, former women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles and former softball coach and women’s hockey operations director Jen Banford.”

Distracted drivers. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried report: “Two St. Paul police officers who crashed their squad cars responding to emergency calls recently cost the city more than $100,000 to settle insurance claims. … In both cases, the officers were looking at information on their squad laptops, according to department documents. Police noted in reports that the officers’ distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crashes.”

Refugee and immigrant services organizations are seeing a drop in clients. In the Sahan Journal, Ibrahim Hirsi writes: “After taking the placement test, [Hared] Mah was sent to the International Center for Accelerated Language Learning, now Wellstone International High School, which served brand new refugee and immigrant students in their late teens. … For nearly two decades now, Wellstone has served as a training ground for hundreds of young refugee and immigrant students, many of whom grew up to be economists, health professionals and engineers — even as its population has fluctuated with each stroke of a presidential pen that expanded or reduced refugee admissions to the United States. … In recent years, though, not many people like Mah are entering the country because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration and the sharp reduction in refugee admissions. As a result, Wellstone is bracing for one of the lowest student enrollment years in its history.”

Can the zebra mussel be stopped? MPR’s John Enger reports: “Surrounded by Red Lake Nation and open only to tribal members, Lower Red Lake has stayed largely insulated from the world — the only big walleye lake left in Minnesota still free of invasive species. … That’s why the discovery of zebra mussel larvae earlier this year in Upper Red Lake put tribal scientists and reservation leaders into crisis mode.”

