Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling puts two critical PolyMet permits on hold

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “In a major victory for environmental groups, a state court has put two key permits for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine on hold, in advance of a hearing on the issue scheduled for next month. … In Wednesday’s nine-page decision, the court said the DNR failed to adequately consider two key developments that occurred after the agency issued the permits: the massive failure of a tailings basin dam at an iron ore mine in Brazil that shares design characteristics with the dam PolyMet plans to build to store mine waste; and the acquisition of a majority stake in PolyMet by the Swiss mining conglomerate, Glencore.

The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad, Anthony Kennedy and Neal St. Anthony report: “An inheritance battle has erupted among three children of Minnesota businessman Irwin Jacobs, who killed his wife and then himself earlier this year, with one arguing that more than $110 million in debts may leave the siblings with virtually nothing. … Mark Jacobs has repeatedly told his sisters that their father’s debts far outnumbered assets and they could expect to inherit little, the documents show. … The creditors include U.S. Bank and the Pohlads, the Twin Cities banking and real estate family whose late father, Carl Pohlad, helped finance some of Jacobs’ ventures.”

For WCCO-TV, Erin Hassanzadeh has this: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to get rid of the cash bail system for certain low-level offenders. He included this proposal in his 2020 budget plan, asking for $75,000 to get the program going. … The mayor’s plan would benefit people who committed misdemeanors — like loitering or trespassing — with failure to appear on their record and would connect those people with social workers. … The proposal is based off a program already in place in New York City and would impact roughly 1,000 people. Domestic violence and DWI offenders would not be eligible. The city attorney says the pilot program will start by January 1.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer writes: “A St. Paul man leaving Bible study with his father and young daughter was fatally shot outside his church Wednesday night, becoming the city’s 20th homicide victim of the year. Police say the gunman shot at the group leaving St. Albans Church of God at 678 Aurora Av. in the Summit-University neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. The victim’s father, who has a legal permit to carry, pulled a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. … Paramedics performed CPR, but the man died at the scene – next to his Bible.”

At CNN, Daniel Dale and Nikki Carvajal say that in response to a false smear claiming Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘parties on the anniversary of 9/11,’ “Omar tweeted: ‘This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress. The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation?’”

At the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo reports, “St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s Twitter days aren’t over after all, despite a suspension that knocked him offline for days. The popular social media platform suspended the mayor’s official Twitter account (@MAYORCARTER) sometime after Sept. 11 for reasons not entirely clear. As of at least last Sunday, the account’s profile page simply indicated ‘Account suspended. … No further explanation was posted. As a result, the mayor’s Twitter history was also unavailable to public eyes, and his nearly two years of public statements on the platform were no longer visible. Carter’s more popular personal account (@melvincarter3) remained active.”



The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports, “Costco Wholesale Corp. will soon begin building a distribution center in Owatonna, its first in Minnesota. The 354,000-square-foot building is the largest of three that are rising this fall and winter on the west side of Interstate 35 that bisects the city about 60 miles south of Minneapolis-St. Paul. … Daikin, a maker of industrial air conditioners, and Minimizer, a maker of parts for semi-trucks and trailers, are also building new facilities in the Owatonna park. Together, the three projects will add about 400 jobs.”

Says Nora Dominick at BuzzFeed, “in the new book Generation Friends by Saul Austerlitz, it was revealed that Friends almost traded NYC for Minnesota during Season 5. … when Season 5 started, the writers wanted to use Monica and Chandler’s relationship to give audiences another plot twist. The idea was that the gang would ‘discover a magical Midwestern respite from New York, with cheap apartments, friendly neighbors, and subzero temperatures.’”