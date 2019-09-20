Minnesota students protest for action on climate change

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, center, joins in a youth climate change protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Sept. 6.

Hear what kids are saying about the climate. MPR’s Dan Gunderson, Elizabeth Dunbar and Christine T. Nguyen report: “Protests are being held in coordination with the global strike in more than a dozen Minnesota cities beyond Northfield: Baudette, Bemidji, Center City, Duluth, Grand Marais, Grand Rapids, Moose Lake, Morris, Rochester, St. Joseph, St. Paul, Virginia, Willmar and Winona. … Students from across the region have shared with MPR News why they’re participating in the protests…”

More 3M environmental woes. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “A company that’s facing lawsuits and public scrutiny over pollution from a north Alabama plant says it’s suspending some manufacturing work because of environmental reasons. … A statement issued by 3M Co. says it is temporarily halting some operations at its factory in Decatur, but no layoffs are expected. … The company says it is stopping work related to fluoropolymer manufacturing as it works with environmental regulators on compliance issues.”

Do no harm. The Minnesota Daily’s Jasmine Snow reports: “A group of Latino medical students are consolidating their field expertise and humanitarian advocacy to campaign for better conditions in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers. … Students in the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities’ chapter of the Latino Medical Student Association are advocating for a bill in Congress that would set a standard of care for immigrants in detention centers operated by Customs and Border Patrol. LMSA members believe the detention center conditions lie at the intersection of public health and humanitarian efforts.”

Don’t let your future go up in … uh … steam? MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “A University of Minnesota medical school resident is taking her message about the dangers of vaping to where teens may be most likely to see it — on the TikTok video-based social media app. … Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a Minneapolis family practice physician, has managed to get nearly 200,000 followers of her brief, sometimes serious and sometimes silly, video insights into medicine and being a doctor. She’s now internet famous for her frank discussion of the dangers of vaping.”

In other news…

Arrest made: “Man arrested in Minneapolis for vandalism spree against East African businesses” [City Pages]

Going to Kuwait: “700 Minnesota National Guard Members Deploying On Mission To Middle East” [WCCO]

Extreme dad vibes: “Father-son duo from Dassel, Minn. recognized globally for lawn mowing designs” [KMSP]

That’s pretty distracted: “Driver Distracted By Pet Forgot To Put Car In Park And It Rolled Into The Red River” [WCCO]