Minnesota utility workers head to Florida to help

Getting the lights back on. Tim Nelson at MPR News is reporting some utility workers from Minnesota are heading down to Florida (again) to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian: “The Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association said it received a call last week from the Kissimmee Utility Authority asking for help. … The assistance includes line crews and bucket trucks, as well as a fleet mechanic and service vehicle to make sure crews and equipment can keep operating.”

Journalistic resources were expended for this. Nikki Schwab and Ebony Bowden at the New York Post have another post on Rep. Ilhan Omar and D.C. consultant Tim Mynett: “The DC political consultant, who has been working for Omar, denied accusations leveled by his physician wife in her divorce filing that he was having a love affair with Omar and said he hadn’t been in a relationship with any other woman during their six-year marriage, according to the counterclaim filed in DC Superior Court. ‘Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with [son] William and his step-daughter,’ read the court papers.”

Harshing their mellow. Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune has an update on the hospitalized vapers: “State and federal health investigators are focusing on illicit THC compounds as they search for the cause of a rash of vaping-related respiratory illnesses that struck teens and young adults this summer. Health officials have interviewed eight of 15 patients in Minnesota who have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illnesses with confirmed links to vaping. All inhaled THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that creates a sensation of being high, said Richard Danila, epidemiology program manager for the Minnesota Department of Health.”

A new way. Alisa Roth at MPR News shares the details on Hennepin County’s new alternative for mental health crises: “About a third of the people in the Hennepin County jail on any given day have a mental illness or need mental healthcare, which is rough on the people themselves, and on the jail. The goal is to keep people from getting caught up in the cycle of jail and hospital, said Leah Kaiser, administrator of behavioral health for the Hennepin County Department of Health and Human Services.”



Dereliction of duty. KSTP-TV investigates a Greater Minnesota prosecutor who sat on dozens of criminal investigations: “Elizabeth Bloomquist, the now-former city attorney in Fairmont, Minnesota, allowed the three-year statute of limitations to expire on at least 36 cases that were referred to her by police for prosecution dating back to 2012.”

Where the seeds are being sown. Logan Carroll at City Pages looks into who’s sowing distrust of Muslims in Minnesota: “Despite the stereotype of a rural ‘Trump Country’ lashing out at immigrants, most of Minnesota’s aggressively negative news about Muslims is produced by a group of Twin Cities donors, policy wonks, and strategists tied to the state’s most powerful Republican organizations. ‘You can’t object when your children are bullied by feral Somali youth,’ declared Alpha News in a story last September titled, ‘The St. Cloud Times Shills for Refugee Resettlement.’ Its president, Alex Kharam, is the executive director of the Freedom Club, a major power in Minnesota Republican politics.”

Nuke plant without guards … this is fine. Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune reports on union guards being locked out of Monticello’s nuclear power plant: “About 25 guards at Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant have been locked out by their employer, G4S, and no resolution to the labor impasse appears to be in sight. Members of United Security Professionals Local 2, which represents ‘lieutenants’ or ‘shift leaders’ at the Monticello plant, were locked out at midnight Saturday when their contract expired.”

In other news…

The truth doesn’t always hurt: “Lizzo Lands Her First #1 Hit On Billboard Top 100” [WCCO]

This might though: “Lizzo is ‘100% that bitch’ … but can she trademark it?” [The Guardian]

Standing up for chilling out: “Minnesota Voters Tell House And Senate They Want Marijuana Legalized In Separate Polls” [Marijuana Moment]

Not prime time: “Amazon block: St. Louis County weighs issuing buy-local edict” [Duluth News Tribune]

Purple prose: “‘There are gonna be some bombshells’: What we know about Prince’s forthcoming memoir” [Current]

Shockingly, pumpkin spice is not one of them: “New Top the Tater flavors rise to the occasion” [Pioneer Press]

Does not come with fries: “Hey, what’s the deal with St. Louis Park’s vacant-but-lit Galaxy Drive In?” [City Pages]

It is, technically, food on a stick: “The MN Zoo will reuse that State Fair refuse” [KARE]

Moo-ving violation: “Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle hits cow in Meeker County” [KSTP]

RIP: “Man who wrote iconic ‘We’re Gonna Win, Twins’ rally song passes” [KARE]