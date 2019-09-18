Minnesotan interviewed in ISIS prison in northern Syria

Holly Williams of CBS News interviews a man claiming to be Abdelhamid Al-Madioum, a St. Louis Park man in an ISIS prison in northern Syria: “He said he was recruited to ISIS through a contact on Twitter and was bombarded with ISIS propaganda videos. Not the ones showing gruesome beheadings, but ones explaining that ISIS was helping Muslims. He said he entered ISIS territory in 2015, hoping to become a doctor. … He thought ISIS terrorism was fake news. Like many in the prison, he claims he was never an ISIS fighter. Instead, he said he was a victim, and said he lost his arm in a U.S. airstrike.”

Leila Ettachfini at Vice News speaks to the co-founder of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, Isra Hirsi, the 16-year-old daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Her advocacy has nothing to do with a deep love for the outdoors and everything to do with the communities disproportionately hurt by climate change—not because their favorite rafting river is drying up, but because their drinking water is poisoned and the air they breathe is killing them. To her, this is the only climate advocacy that makes sense. ‘[They’re] talking about how much they love grass and their lakes—I can’t connect with you on that,’ she said of white-led environmental groups.”

Joshua Johnson at 1A interviews Sen. Amy Klobuchar about health care, the president and the Midwest: Foresight 2020: Senator Amy Klobuchar (audio)

Tim Nelson at MPR News reports on the reopening of Fort Snelling State Park: “Floodwaters also badly damaged the park’s main road and washed out the pipe that supplied water to the park toilets. The road and water main repairs alone cost nearly $200,000. Crews piled up about 850 cubic yards of sediment from roads and trails alone, and there are still long piles of silt and tree debris visible in parts of the park. Some trails are still marked closed as the clean up wraps up.”



Trey Mewes at the Mankato Free Press writes about MnDOT’s budget troubles, especially in the southern part of Minnesota: “Locally, MnDOT’s southern Minnesota district continues to face cost overruns and road salt shortages due in large part to the increase in severe weather in recent years. MnDOT officials say the district is about 37%, or about $4 million, over its average five-year maintenance budget. That includes labor costs and road salt shipments, which have gone up about 25 percent over the past five years. And Mother Nature isn’t doing her part to ease that burden.”

In other news…

Healthy: “General Mills puts up strong quarterly numbers, pet sales up” [KSTP]

Well-earned: “Lynx coach/General Manager Cheryl Reeve named WNBA basketball executive of the year” [Star Tribune]

Presidential: “Trump Retweets Video Falsely Claiming Ilhan Omar Danced On 9/11 Anniversary” [WCCO]

We’ve met: “Meet Jacob Frey, the Marathon-Running Mayor of Minneapolis” [Men’s Health]

Not pumped about this: “Esko loses last locally owned gas station” [Duluth News Tribune]

Apropos: “Minneapolis Library To Be Renamed After Arvonne Fraser” [Patch]

Disgraceful: “St. Cloud school roasted over ‘new’ lunch item” [KARE]