New groping allegation against Franken

Another allegation against Franken. The Cut’s Irin Carmon reports: “The cover story New York published this week centers on the stories of women and men who came forward about sexual abuse and harassment — and one who has not yet done so. In the issue, a woman who says former U.S. senator Al Franken groped her buttocks at an event in 2006 explains why she’s kept silent until now, and why she still fears using her name.”

Hope they saved the receipt. The Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda reports: “With the clock ticking toward three weekends hence when Allianz Field could host a St. Thomas-St. John’s college football game and a Minnesota United home playoff game, the new soccer-specific stadium’s grass field will be replaced starting immediately after Sunday night’s last home game. … Pooling water and blockages in the stadium’s extensive underground drainage system identified beginning in July damaged grass roots in certain parts of the field, United CEO Chris Wright said Sunday.”

Hopefully we can bring these costs on par with child care here. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “Paris Alvar and her partner bonded instantly with Margo Nelson as the couple interviewed midwives to help in the home birth of their child. … Alvar is part of a wave of women in Minnesota choosing home births over hospitals. It’s a shift that’s brought new demand for midwives and fresh questions about why Minnesota — a state that requires a license for pretty much any business — lets midwives practice unregulated.”

Be heard. The Associated Press reports (via KARE): “The Minnesota Historical Society (MHS) is holding public hearings across the state on whether it should rename Historic Fort Snelling. … The 23-acre site sits at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers. It’s known in Dakota as Bdote, meaning the place where two waters meet. … In 2017, the society installed signs reading ‘Historic Fort Snelling at Bdote.’ Some lawmakers criticized that move as rewriting history. The fort itself, which dates from the 1820s, will continue to be called Fort Snelling.”

In other news…

