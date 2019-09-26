Peterson, Stauber introduce bill to remove gray wolves from endangered species protection

Trying again. The Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers reports: “Another in a long line of bills to remove wolves from federal Endangered Species Act protections has been introduced in the U.S. House … Minnesota Reps. Collin Peterson and Pete Stauber submitted the bill to take wolves off the endangered/threatened list and hand wolf management back to states and tribes.”

Big decision. MPR’s Brandt Williams reports: “A man convicted of murdering a Minneapolis police officer nearly 40 years ago may be granted parole on Thursday. Isaac Brown shot and killed Minneapolis police officer Richard Miller in 1981. … The decision of whether to parole Brown is in the hands of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, a former longtime police officer. Schnell said he’s aware that some police officers want Brown to stay in prison.”

Not a list you want to be on. KSTP reports: “The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) says 15 restaurants in Minneapolis’ ‘Eat Street’ district were found to have violated parts of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime, minimum wage and record-keeping requirements. … The department said Wednesday that investigators found minimum wage and overtime violations at Rainbow Chinese Restaurant & Bar, Black Sheep Pizza, Salsa a La Salsa (Global Market), Salsa a La Salsa (Nicollet Avenue), Marissa’s Supermarket & Bakery, El Nuevo Mariachi, Eat Street Social, Los Maizales and Pancho Villa Minneapolis.”

Big fight. WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “More than 20 law enforcement officers were called to Tech High School in St. Cloud Wednesday to stop a fight involving dozens of students. … Police say 16 students are not allowed back at school until the police investigation is over.”



Starting to talk about it. For MPR, Tiffany Bui reports: “Gambling is a part of social life in Laotian culture, but not many talk about what to do when it becomes addictive. … ‘Gambling is part of our culture, part of our family, we grow up from that. And we bring it here, to the United States,’ said Sunny Chanthanouvong, executive director of the Lao Assistance Center of Minnesota. … New research from Hamline University may help kickstart the conversation on gambling in Southeast Asian communities locally. Serena King, a psychology professor at the private university, presented her findings at a conference on gambling and addiction in Minnesotan immigrant and refugee communities Wednesday. ”

Preserving nature: “Lake and trail lovers work to save 58 acres from auction in Otter Tail County” [Fargo Forum]

Interesting story: “Seeking answers and lessening the stigma of being female, divorced and Hmong” [Sahan Journal]

Not what you think: “Lake Phalen’s ‘Butt Man’ is on a mission” [KARE]

Using their noodles: “Land O’ Lakes donates 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to Feeding South Dakota” [Keloland Media Group]

Jolly good: “‘It’s very surreal’: Twin Cities choir makes memories with surprise performance for Queen of England” [KMSP]

Can’t stop her: “Lizzo sets Billboard chart record with number one hit ‘Truth Hurts’” [The Current]

R.I.P.: “Richard Kramer, longtime Planning Commission and Met Council member, dies after crash” [Pioneer Press]