Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips voice support for impeachment proceedings against Trump

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “Two Twin Cities suburban House members joined a growing group of moderate Democrats on Monday voicing support for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured a foreign leader to dig up dirt on his top Democratic rival. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips, both freshman Democrats representing metro area swing districts, cited reports that Trump pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, whom the president has accused of corrupt business practices overseas.”

For MPR, Jon Collins writes: “St. Paul police plan to release body camera video Tuesday from the fatal police shooting of a Little Canada man last week. … The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a car driven by Ronald Davis, 31, rear-ended a squad driven by officer Steven Mattson. When Mattson got out of the squad, the BCA says Davis confronted the officer with a knife. After Davis ignored Mattson’s commands to drop the knife, the officer shot Davis, according to the BCA.”

The Pioneer Press’ Ryan Faircloth has this: “A ‘blue ribbon’ panel tasked with finding $100 million in savings in Minnesota’s Health and Human Services departments has taken shape. Appointments to the newly created, 17-member commission were announced last week. The body — which includes the state Health and Human Services commissioners, four lawmakers and 11 members picked by the governor — will meet for the first time on Thursday. Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders agreed to create the commission as part of the state budget agreement they reached earlier this year.”



In the Duluth News Tribune, Peter Passi reports: “A proposed ordinance that would require Duluth vendors to charge customers at least a nickel for each single-use bag they dispense received its first City Council reading Monday night. The ordinance was introduced by 3rd District Councilor Em Westerlund with the stated intent ‘to reduce litter and the harmful environmental impact caused by single-use carryout bags.’ The proposed fee should be ready for consideration and action by the council as a whole when the body meets again Oct. 14.”

At MPR, Mark Zdechlik says, “As the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates examined new poll numbers and stated their case to Iowa voters over the weekend, Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued campaigning on a moderate path — even though she balks at that label. The Minnesota Democrat increasingly is selling herself as an alternative to extreme views on both sides of the aisle. ‘If you are tired of the noise and the nonsense … if you are tired of the extremes in our politics, then you have a home with me,’ she told the crowd Saturday at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Des Moines.”

Also from the News Tribune, Jimmy Lovrien writes: “On the eve of his 85th birthday, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson stood on the steps outside Duluth City Hall Monday to share his concerns over PolyMet, which is vying to be the state’s first copper-nickel mine but faces numerous legal and permitting challenges. ‘The biggest concern that I have is the appalling lack of transparency,’ Carlson said in front of a crowd of PolyMet opponents and news media. The flawed process and potential for pollution, Carlson told the News Tribune, is what made him such a passionate opponent of the mine.”

In the PiPress, Mara Gottfried writes, “One of four violins stolen from a St. Paul store this weekend was recovered when someone brought it in to a business to try to sell it, police said Monday. A man pepper-sprayed a 17-year-old employee at Fein Violins on Grand Avenue near Fairview Avenue, before getting away with the violins, about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. At about 5 p.m. Saturday, someone brought one of the violins to Music Go Round on West Seventh Street to try to sell it and then left it, according to a police spokesman.”

Also at MPR, Tarkor Zehn reports: “Two Minnesotans will be joining the USA Gymnastics 2019 Women’s World Championships team. Sunisa Lee from St. Paul and Grace McCallum from Isanti, Minn., are two of the six women who will represent Team USA at the 49th FIG Gymnastics World Championships from Oct. 4 through 13 in Stuttgart, Germany.”