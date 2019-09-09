Richfield man killed by police after vehicle pursuit

MPR reports: “Police officers fatally shot a man late Saturday following a vehicle pursuit in Edina and Richfield that was streamed on social media. A candlelight vigil held at the shooting scene on Sunday evening evolved into a protest march that shut down Interstate 494 for about a half-hour. The man was identified by family and friends as Brian Quinones. … According to a statement from Edina and Richfield police, the vehicle pursuit began at 10:22 p.m. in Edina, and continued to near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. That’s where officers fatally shot Quinones.”

In the Star Tribune, Miquel Otárola reports: “Neighborhood associations across Minneapolis are facing an existential crisis. With their funding source set to expire at the end of the year, the city is looking to assume greater control over neighborhoods and their leadership in order to continue receiving city money. The Folwell Neighborhood Association has emerged as a leading voice against the plan. Through Folwell’s own story, [Dani] Tietjen, who runs the association’s outreach efforts, wants to show city officials that associations can rebuild themselves from the ground up without municipal oversight.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports: “Efforts to rebuild the wolf population at Isle Royale National Park have resumed, with authorities relocating a wolf from Michigan’s mainland to the Lake Superior island last week. A 70-pound, 2- to 3-year-old male wolf was captured in the Upper Peninsula, flown to the park and released on Friday. It’s the first animal moved in the second year of the program to bolster the island’s wolf population. There once were as many as 50 wolves on the island, living in a predator-prey balance with moose. But the wolf population was decimated by disease, inbreeding and other factors, dwindling to just two and causing the moose population to skyrocket.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Myers writes: “Barring any major wind or rain storms, forest experts are predicting a good fall color season thanks to just enough rain across northern Minnesota and few insect or disease problems. ‘Except for a few areas of the state that saw too much water, it’s shaping up to be a perfect fall for colors,’ said Val Cervenka, forest health program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. ‘Fall should be going out in a blaze of color glory.’ The exceptions are some parts of the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota where flooding and standing water may have submerged tree roots too long.”



The AP reports: “This year’s freshman class is the first to live in the newly renovated Pioneer Hall, which underwent a two-year reconstruction of the inside of the building while saving the historic exterior. Only a few days before students were set to move in, Pioneer reopened to the University of Minnesota, following a $104.5 million renovation which includes a new dining hall. Pioneer also boasts amenities which include disability access, air conditioning and more than 50 new beds.”

KSTP-TV says: “At least a dozen gunshots were fired, in broad daylight, and a video of the incident obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was captured by a doorbell video camera on St. Paul’s East side. The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bush Avenue and Duluth Street when the occupants of two cars start shooting at each other. The shootout was caught on video by a doorbell camera installed on the front door of Karen Thornberg’s house.”

KARE 11 reports: “Sunday night, Sting performed at the Ordway in St. Paul for an intimate, invite-only event to promote his musical, ‘The Last Ship.’ … ‘The Last Ship’ is coming to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, April 8-19, 2020. Sting will star as shipyard foreman, Jackie White and will perform the role at every performance.”

The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reports: “If the Gophers’ wild, 38-35 double-overtime victory over Fresno State wasn’t surreal enough late Saturday night, here’s a cherry on top: musical superstar John Legend spoke to the team in the locker room after the game. … Legend traveled to support his nephew Michael Brown-Stephens, a true freshman receiver who didn’t play Saturday but was included in Minnesota’s travel roster for the game.”