St. Paul mayor, police chief defend officer’s use of deadly force in fatal shooting

From WCCO-TV: “St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell stands behind an officer’s use of deadly force in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Ronald Davis. ‘An officer who had no choice but to defend himself against an immediate and violent threat,’ Axtell said. Police on Tuesday released dramatic body camera video of Davis’ fatal shooting. It happened just over a week ago after Davis rear-ended the officer’s squad and then charged at him with a knife. … Mayor Melvin Carter hoped its quick release would minimize rumors and speculation surrounding what happened. ‘I see officer Mattson defending himself while retreating, and as a son of a police officer … I can’t say I can see anything beyond that we could have expected him to do,’ Carter said.”

The AP reports: “A Minnesota congressman has drawn sharp criticism for describing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a ‘national socialist’ on his Facebook campaign page, a term usually understood to mean Nazis. Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn attacked the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate for ‘socialist extremism’ in a post Tuesday in which he vowed to keep working with President Donald Trump. Hagedorn later edited the post to replace the term with ‘Democratic socialist.’ Spokesman Jake Murphy said Hagedorn was referring to Warren’s ‘socialist agenda’ and updated the post so it wouldn’t be misconstrued.”



The Star Tribune’s Glenn Howatt says, “Minnesota Medicaid officials said Tuesday they have identified another $3.8 million that was overpaid to two Minnesota Indian bands for opioid addiction treatment. That brings the total amount to $29.1 million in overpayments stretching back to 2014. The new amount reflects payments made in 2019 that had not been tallied in reviews of earlier periods. State and tribal officials are still reviewing records to determine an official total.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson reports: “St. Paul police were investigating the shooting death of a man in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Tuesday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Fremont Avenue E. and Mendota Street about 7:30 p.m. The slaying is the 21st to date this year, and the seventh this month, in the capital city.”

For NBC News, Theo Wayt says, “Police confiscated nearly $4 million worth of THC vape cartridges near Minneapolis on Monday, the largest seizure of its kind in Minnesota. During a raid in Coon Rapids, a suburb north of Minneapolis, police recovered 76,972 e-cigarette cartridges containing THC, along with $23,000 in counterfeit cash. One suspect, who was suspected of dealing via Snapchat, was arrested. The bust follows Minnesota’s first vaping-related death. An elderly woman who vaped marijuana for back pain died from a vaping-related lung injury in August, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.”

Also from the AP: “Minnesota’s attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it has charged 10 people with 76 criminal counts following an investigation into the death of a 72-year-old man and what it described as egregious neglect of other patients at a northern Minnesota care center. The most serious charges include racketeering, swindling and manslaughter counts against Theresa Lee Olson, 43, the former owner of the now-closed center, Chappy’s Golden Shores in Hill City.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta, “A nearly $190 million financing package will pave the way for construction to begin early next month on the tallest — and most expensive — condominium building in the state, but it will scuttle plans for a competing condo tower just a few blocks away. … So far the developer is mum on specific pricing in the 41-story tower, but said buyers will pay $900,000 and up.”

MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “There’s a new housing option for students at Winona State University. But it helps to be good with letters and numbers. ‘B 11, B one one,’ nursing student Ashley McGaw is calling the day’s bingo game in the basement meeting room at Senior Living at Watkins, an assisted living center. In her senior year, McGaw chose to take part in the student residence program at the facility, which is run by Winona Health. It’s a new program that allows up to 10 students to reside in the Watkins Manor for $400 a month. … There’s one catch: The students have to volunteer 10 hours a month in the assisted living facility, which is connected to the mansion.”