St. Paul sees three homicides in nine hours

WCCO-TV reports: “St. Paul police are investigating after three people died in separate shootings in a span of nine hours in the capital city. The first shooting happened Monday afternoon on the city’s north end, near the intersection of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue. An 18-year-old man, who was walking on the sidewalk, was struck by gunfire. Responding officers found him with grave wounds in a nearby grocery store, where he died shortly after. The second homicide happened around 10 p.m. in the Payne Phalen neighborhood, at the scene of a four-car crash. … Around midnight, two men showed up at Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds. Their car had several bullet holes. One of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. The other was pronounced dead on arrival.”

For the Star Tribune, Emma Nelson writes: “More people are coming to St. Paul’s libraries, thanks in part to a decision to drop late fees, but money to spend on new books and materials is getting squeezed. The 2020 budget proposed by Mayor Melvin Carter reduces collections spending from nearly $1.5 million to $1.3 million. Meanwhile, library officials say, the cost of keeping the system running continues to rise — particularly given the demand for a growing array of services and materials.”

For the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh and David Chanen write: “Two University of Minnesota professors disciplined for sexual misconduct have been reinstated to their positions in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, and a student group is upset that administrators failed to alert the entire Humphrey student body ahead of registration opening and classes beginning this semester. The Gender, Sex, & Policy Events Committee, an organization for Humphrey School students, said in a statement that its leadership ‘is disturbed’ by the return of Jason Cao and James Ron, and that some students weren’t informed of the reinstatements until after classes began.”

MPR’s Jon Collins writes: “Questions remain about the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Brian Quinones by suburban Twin Cities police officers over the weekend. … Nine people have been fatally shot by police across Minnesota since the start of 2019. At least five of those people were reportedly experiencing mental health crises or were being treated for mental illness at the time of the shooting.”



In the Pioneer Press, Ryan Faircloth writes: “In a span of three days, Sarah Schalker went from giving birth to cradling her baby to losing her altogether. … For decades, this experience has been the norm for women who give birth while in Minnesota prisons. Now, state corrections officials are mulling alternatives to incarceration that could keep mothers and their young children together. The talks have been driven by years of pressure from advocates and a growing body of research that shows separation can have a lasting impact on children who are not guilty of their mother’s crimes.”

Emily Cutts reports for the Forum News Service: “Unsealed search warrants in the case of a Dodge County woman accused of killing her husband reveal that she may have been using his phone briefly to assuage worries from his friends. Lois Riess, 57, was indicted in May by a Dodge County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder. Riess’ husband, David Riess, was found shot to death in the couple’s Blooming Prairie home in March 2018. She then led authorities on a four-week, nationwide manhunt that went through Fort Myers Beach, Fla. — where she is accused of a second murder — before ending with her arrest in South Padre Island, Texas. … In a search warrant unsealed earlier this year, law enforcement indicate that at least for a short period before David Riess was found, Lois Riess was using his cellphone.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “The parents of a teen killed by Carver County sheriff’s deputies filed a lawsuit Monday against county officials, alleging they illegally released law enforcement records about the boy in violation of Minnesota’s Data Practices Act. Deputies shot Archer Amorosi, 16, on July 13, 2018, after his mother called 911. Kara Amorosi had reported that Archer was suffering a mental health crisis and was being violent and destructive. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Cpl. Jacob Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson shot Archer after trying to subdue him with pepper spray and a Taser.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “Sheriff’s officials in Ramsey County are warning residents that a bear has been spotted roaming several cities, including the most recent sighting at 6:41 a.m. Monday morning near Greenhaven Drive and Centerville Road in Vadnais Heights. The bear has also been spotted in North Oaks, White Bear Township and Polar Park coming out of Tamarack Nature Center, sheriff’s officials said Monday afternoon.”

Also from the Strib’s Chanen: “Police in Wyoming, Minn., of late have been feeling a bit more like shepherds than cops. For the third time in the past several weeks, Wyoming officers, staffers and investigators on Monday had to corral wayward donkeys from a hobby farm just across the road from the police department. Usually it’s just a lone stray. But six donkeys got out of their fenced area Monday morning and headed over to the cop shop.”