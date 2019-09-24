St. Thomas student arrested over bomb threats

Arrest made. WCCO reports: “A 20-year-old student has been arrested and charged in connection to the repeated bomb threats at the University of St. Thomas. … The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Tuesday that Ray Persaud is facing federal charges.”

If you like your legislator pretending to be a doctor, you can keep your legislator pretending to be a doctor. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “The Facebook video shows state Rep. Jeremy Munson walking into Walmart without an insulin prescription and picking up a vial for $24.88. … ‘I hear testimony about people rationing their insulin,’ Munson, a Republican from Lake Crystal, tells the camera in a video that’s been viewed more than 6,600 times. ‘That shouldn’t need to happen when there’s affordable options out there.’ … Democrats quickly condemned Munson’s advice as irresponsible and dangerous, warning that different types of insulin cannot be treated the same way. But as state lawmakers remain locked in a fierce debate over how to help Minnesotans shelling out $300 for a couple weeks of insulin — and who face deadly consequences if they cannot pay — Munson is not the only person suggesting the cheaper option.”

Those scooters are real safety hazards. KMSP reports: “Minneapolis police arrested a man downtown Monday after he allegedly damaged two squad cars, including throwing an electric scooter through the windshield of one of them. … The first incident was reported at 9:38 a.m. Police said they were notified of a man attempting to damage a marked squad car parked on 3rd Avenue outside Minneapolis City Hall. … When officers arrived, they found the side mirror had been damaged and there was a white t-shirt on the car, but the suspect was gone.”

Stay in your lane. KSTP reports: “A sheriff in southern Minnesota cannot detain people on behalf of the federal government for immigration violations until a lawsuit challenging the legality of such practices is resolved, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday. … Nobles County Sheriff Kent Wilkening had asked the court to overturn a previously granted, temporary restraining order that barred him from detaining undocumented immigrants for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, even after they posted bond or served their jail time.”



Minnesota has a special place in the anti-vaccine movement. NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny and Aliza Nadi and Aliza Nadi report: “Fifteen miles west of Minneapolis, a billboard looms over a field of tall grass beside Highway 55. The sign features a photo of Evee Clobes, a baby girl with sparkling eyes, flushed cheeks and an expression frozen in wonder. Next to her face are the words, ‘HEALTHY BABIES DON’T JUST DIE.’ The web address of a group opposed to mandatory vaccinations is at the bottom. … Since her death in March, Evee has served as a literal poster child for the anti-vaccination movement. Her face and chunky legs — adorned with Band-Aids from her shots — are featured on anti-vaccination websites and billboards. The story of her death is told at protests, read aloud at statehouses, and offered up by her mother and other activists as proof of the horror vaccines can bring.”

That’s where the money is. In Forbes, Andria Cheng writes: “Best Buy is known as the largest U.S. specialty electronics retailer, but some day, it may be better identified with healthcare instead. … As Best Buy has said, health monitoring services for seniors and other digital health initiatives mark a key part of its growth strategy. The retailer over the next 10 to 20 years could generate anywhere between $11 billion and $46 billion in cumulative revenue from its commercial health business, according to Morgan Stanley analysts in a 64-page report released Monday. How significant is that? The high end of that range tops Best Buy’s roughly $43 billion in annual sales in 2018.”

Pedestrians need all the help they can get. WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports: “More than a dozen sidewalks and crosswalks are under construction in a popular Twin Cities neighborhood right now. … The city of Minneapolis Public Works wants to help make the North Loop neighborhood safer for pedestrians by extending the sidewalks further out into the street about six feet. It’s so pedestrians can see oncoming traffic more clearly.”

Minnesotans hate a budger: “KARE 11 Investigates: Skip the line? Lawmaker questions ‘unfair’ driving test system” [KARE]

We’re not betting against this guy: “Mike Lindell to Launch MyStore.com at ‘Made In America’ Trade Show” [Yahoo! Finance]



Not with him: “Ilhan Omar: Biden not right candidate for ‘progress we all want to see’” [The Guardian]

Maya Moore speaks:

Myth saga: “Myth nightclub suing Maplewood over city plan it says would threaten its business” [Star Tribune]

Uh, ok: “Soybean group partners with Ted Danson” [Mankato Free Press]

The view from Dunn County: “How Trump’s Presidency Looks from Rural Wisconsin” [New Yorker]

Women’s hockey: “Whitecaps prepare for season as teammates boycott league for increased pay, benefits” [KMSP]

R.I.P.: “John ‘Dex’ Dexter, an icon in the St. Paul curling community, dies at 73” [Pioneer Press]