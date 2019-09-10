Target to hire 130,000-plus workers for the holidays

Expect more. Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune writes about Target’s expectations for a busy holiday season: “The Minneapolis-based retailer, one of the largest employers in the U.S., said Tuesday it will hire more than 130,000 seasonal workers in stores and distribution centers to help it stay on top of what it expects to be a busier holiday shopping season, especially when it comes to online orders. … Target will double the number of temporary workers dedicated to fulfilling online orders through its curbside and in-store pickup programs as well as shipping orders from stores to people’s homes.”

Great start. Ellery McCardle at KARE-11 has a piece on workers breaking ground on a 61-unit complex for the homeless: “Park7 will have 61 apartment units, so 61 people will have their own room, bathroom and kitchen. And they can stay as long as they want. It’ll house young adults, veterans, the disabled and those with mental illness. Tenants will also have access to a case manager 24-hours a day to help tenants make plans to keep housing and move toward greater independence.”



Compliments to the chef. Brett Anderson at the New York Times has a profile of Young Joni co-owner and James Beard Award winner Ann Kim: “The plaudits recognize the imagination and drive of a novice who turned her lack of restaurant experience into an asset. Young Joni draws on the creative tools Ms. Kim honed in theater, and brings to life the vision of an immigrant who arrived in the United States at age 4, and grew up eating her grandmother’s kimchi and banchan along with fried chicken from KFC.“

Same as it ever was. Andrew Hazzard at the Southwest Journal has a story on the ever-rotating tenants and empty spaces in Calhoun Square: “In recent years, the mall has tried to lure customers with non-shopping offerings. Last summer, they opened the building to dogs. In 2016, they lowered weekday lunchtime parking rates to $2 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Right now, longtime retailers like Kitchen Window and Magnetic Originals are just waiting to see who that new ownership group will be.”

Book shelved. Emma Nelson at the Star Tribune has a report on St. Paul libraries facing a shrinking budget: “The 2020 budget proposed by Mayor Melvin Carter reduces collections spending from nearly $1.5 million to $1.3 million. Meanwhile, library officials say, the cost of keeping the system running continues to rise — particularly given the demand for a growing array of services and materials. A reduction in collections funding could mean fewer materials and longer wait times, said Catherine Penkert, library director.”

Speaking of budgets, Peter Passi reports on Duluth Mayor Emily Larson 2020 budget rollout: “The city’s levy is slated to increase by about 7% if Larson has her way, but a growing tax base and other factors are likely to generate most of the funds she seeks. … If the city’s current budget had been left on autopilot, the levy would have had to grow by about 14% next year to accommodate increased costs, including health care expenses, inflation and staff pay raises, Larson said.”

In other news…

Point-counter point: “Former Minnesota AG Swanson and 3M will square off over PFAS at a House hearing today” [Star Tribune]

Probably better than humans: “Research explores strategies for how forests can adapt to climate change” [Minnesota Daily]

Pete’s on board: “Citing ‘crisis,’ Stauber approves of border wall spending” [Duluth News Tribune]

Don’t forget your password: “Mayo Clinic lands data partnership with Google” [MPR]

Failing math: “Thrown for a loss, Minnesota State High School League faces largest deficit ever” [Star Tribune]

Just bring your wallet: “Xcel Energy Center announces new policies for bags and stops allowing fans to step outside to smoke” [Pioneer Press]

Level 3, Flavortown: “Guy Fieri opening chicken restaurant at Mall of America” [KARE]