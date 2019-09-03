Three people shot outside Minnesota State Fairgrounds

FOX 9 reports: “Police are investigating after three people were shot outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night. According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, shortly after 10 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West near the fairgrounds. Officials arrived to a chaotic scene and found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground, gravely injured. She is now in critical condition at the hospital.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Former Republican State Senator Michelle Fischbach announced her candidacy for the 7th District seat, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson. Fischbach was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1996 and served until 2018, when she assumed the role of Lieutenant Governor following Tina Smith’s appointment to the U.S. Senate.”

For MPR News, Elizabeth Shockman writes, “Minnesota’s top education officials are concerned that recently announced changes to immigration rules will take funding and support away from Minnesota students and schools. The Trump administration last month announced new rules that would penalize legal immigrants who rely on public benefits. The new rule was finalized in mid-August and is set to take effect on Oct. 15. But there are legal challenges. Over a dozen attorneys general across the country, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, have sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the rule. Assistant Education Commissioner Daron Korte said schools are concerned some immigrant families may not sign up for programs they’re legally allowed to participate in … .”

In the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus reports, “The muddy water of the Minnesota River doesn’t just look bad. High levels of sediment washing into the state’s namesake river are choking out vegetation, suffocating fish and, eventually, clogging up Lake Pepin. It is also responsible for the bulk of the sediment polluting the Mississippi River in the state. In a set of new reports, state pollution regulators said Minnesota must find a way to cut the river’s sediment levels in half, a 25-year undertaking they estimate will cost up to $360 million.”

Also for MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “A recent cleanup of two islands in Mille Lacs Lake could help prevent native birds from drowning in junk left behind by messy anglers. Staff from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe collected 22 bags of trash from the Mille Lacs National Wildlife Refuge in a single day.”

In the Pioneer Press, Molly Korzenowski and Deanna Weniger write, “The predicted tiny house boom in Minnesota has been just that — tiny. ‘To date, no one (in Minnesota) has responded to the tiny house market in any sort of viable, reasonable or comprehensive way,’ said Jay Nord, general contractor at Singular Inc., and an affordable housing advocate. Despite the need for affordable housing in the Twin Cities, the desire to keep downsized baby boomers close in the metro, and the millennial spurn of excess, the tiny house industry has stalled here, and no one is quite sure why.”

Also for the Star Tribune, Pam Louwagie writes, “When Duluth’s iconic William A. Irvin museum ship floated into a dry-dock slip for some repainting last month, and the water was drained away from its belly, some of the ship’s handlers were startled by what they saw: Metal-eating bacteria had not only gorged on the massive vessel’s hull, but also the rivets holding it together. Though engineers expected to see that, the damage was more extensive than some Duluth ship managers had expected.”

At Breitbart Pam Key writes, “Monday on PBS’s ‘NewsHour,’ 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was shown speaking to reporters about gun control. On a universal background check bill, Klobuchar said, ‘Mitch McConnell is going to have to decide what side he’s on. So he’s going to have to explain to the people of this country why he wouldn’t let that bill that just passed the House come up for a vote.’”