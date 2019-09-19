Trump admin rules would take food stamps from thousands of Minnesotans

$27,000 doesn’t go that far these days. WCCO’s Pat Kessler report: “Thousands of Minnesotans could be kicked off food stamps under new Trump administration rules. … State officials have until next week to file objections to the plan which will take food stamps away from almost two million low-income families nationwide. … The new rules would disqualify tens of thousands of Minnesota families who earn more than $27,000 a year.”

911 software reboot. KSTP reports: “At the end of October, 911 dispatchers in Minneapolis will stop using a controversial software program that’s handled emergency calls since 2017. … Last year, 5 INVESTIGATES was first to uncover concerns about the computer program slowing response times down. … 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also broke the news last month that the city intended to drop the call answering program. On Wednesday, city leaders revealed the last day it will be used is Oct. 31.”

Jobs up. WCCO reports: “Minnesota gained 1,100 jobs in August while the state’s unemployment rate decreased slightly to 3.3% in the same period, according to new figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. … DEED says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth percent to the 3.3% figure – ending a nine-month stretch where the rate increased from 2.8% last October to 3.4% in July.”

Real fake news. Sahan Journal’s Mukhtar M. Ibrahim reports: “Right-wing social media users and digital websites masquerading as legitimate news sources are spreading misinformation about a robbery and beating outside Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. … Twitter and Facebook are awash with surveillance video of a group of men brutally assaulting a man outside the stadium in early August. … The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged 18 people, ages 15 to 27, in connection with two separate incidents in downtown Minneapolis, including the assault of the man outside the stadium. … Since the video surfaced, social media users have spread the lie that the suspects are Somali. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said none of the suspects were Somali.”



New task force on violence against Native American women is starting. MPR’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “A new task force, set to hold its first meeting Thursday, will spend the next year digging into the underlying factors and systemic causes that explain why higher levels of violence occur against Native American women. They’ll make recommendations to the Legislature next year to try to reduce and prevent violence where it is happening. … But Duluth and the surrounding area have been grappling with the issue for years. The Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior, Wis., have long been a hub of international sex trafficking, which disproportionately impacts Native women. The ports are connected to the Atlantic Ocean through the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway, and together are considered the largest freshwater port in the world.”

Getting railroaded. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports: “A project intended to benefit the public as a whole in Minnesota has resulted in more controversial consequences. … The Metropolitan Council designed the Southwest Light Rail Project to bring public transportation from downtown to Eden Prairie. Land needed to be acquired to make the much-debated and delayed $2 billion project happen. Business owners have found progress is painful.”

