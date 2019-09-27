Trump to hold rally at Target Center on Oct. 10

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot and Emma Nelson say, “President Donald Trump will return Minnesota for a campaign rally next month, marking the latest volley in his bid to flip Minnesota into the Republican column in a presidential contest for the first time in decades. The rally, scheduled Oct. 10 at Target Center in Minneapolis, will place the president squarely in a Democratic stronghold and the district of one of his frequent political targets: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the ‘squad’ of female House Democrats of color with whom he has sparred in recent months.”

For The Hill, Brett Samuels says, “The president has claimed in recent months that he believes he will win the state of Minnesota in 2020 in large part because of Omar. Trump has repeatedly targeted the freshman congresswoman for criticism, at times drawing rebukes from his own party members. ‘In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!’ Trump tweeted in July.”

Says Brian Bakst at MPR, “The head of an influential Minnesota public employee union is out. It comes about six weeks after he was placed on leave during a misconduct investigation that officials have declined to detail. John Westmoreland, who had been executive director of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Council 5, submitted his resignation to the board this week. Westmoreland couldn’t be reached for comment.”

For WCCO-TV, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “St. Paul families say something needs to be done to stop more young people from dying on their streets. Police say 120 people have been shot in the city this year, and 21 of those people died. Eight of them were shot and killed just this month. At an NAACP community meeting held Thursday night, those affected by violence explained what’s needed for change. ‘They used to say it takes a village to raise a child, but the village has crumbled, and we are failing with saving our children,’ said Rev. Richard Pittman from the NAACP.”

Nelson also had this for the Star Tribune: “Someone hacked Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s city e-mail account to send out phishing messages this week. A Star Tribune reporter received an e-mail that purported to be from the mayor on Thursday, with a message that directed the recipient to download a PDF attachment.… The e-mail came from a proxy server in Sweden but bypassed security measures because hackers used Frey’s e-mail account to send it, said Ryan Elmer, a technology risk advisory lead at Boulay who reviewed the e-mail. The hack appears to be limited to the mayor’s e-mail account and does not include the rest of the City Hall network, Elmer said.”

Also for MPR, Tim Tim Pugmire reports, “A Republican state legislator doubled down Wednesday on his contention that people with diabetes could use an older, cheaper version of insulin. Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, has been widely criticized for posting a video in which he advocates the use of the cheaper insulin sold by Walmart. Munson is concerned that a DFL bill to establish an emergency insulin program could drive up the price of insulin for all patients. During a House committee hearing on the bill, Munson repeated his claim about the cheaper insulin option. … Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, objected to Munson’s remarks. Halverson, who has Type-1 diabetes, said people have died making such a switch.”

A story at ESPN says, “The Minnesota Twins on Thursday became the first team in major league history to hit 300 home runs in a season. … Including the Twins, 13 teams have set franchise records for home runs this season: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, the Chicago Cubs, Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, Oakland, San Diego and Washington. Arizona and Cleveland are also both on pace to set team marks before the season ends. The record for home runs in a season by a team had been 267, set last year by the Yankees, who have 299 this season entering Friday’s game.”