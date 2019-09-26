Twins win first division title since 2010; Minnesota United clinch first playoff spot ever

For the Associated Press, Noah Trister writes: “On this night, the stars were Randy Dobnak, Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario — but really it could have been anyone. The Minnesota Twins are AL Central champions because of contributions from all over the roster. Arraez and Rosario homered, and Dobnak allowed one hit in six sparkling innings to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. The Twins later clinched the division title when Cleveland lost to the White Sox in Chicago. It’s the first division title for Minnesota since 2010 and will be only its second postseason appearance since then.”

Also from the AP: “Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in club history.”

For KSTP-TV, Ryan Raiche reports: “Executives from the four professional sports teams in downtown Minneapolis are calling on the city to take steps to make sure their fans feel safe. The move comes at the close of a particularly violent summer, and just as some of the sport seasons ramp up. In an op-ed in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, executives from the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx, wrote how if the city doesn’t step up, crime could ‘spiral out of control.'”

At MPR, Tim Pugmire says, “Minnesotans have one year left to get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license before federal enforcement begins at airports. Adults will need the security-enhanced, Real ID license or other acceptable documents by Oct. 1, 2020 to board domestic flights. State and federal officials highlighted the coming deadline during a news conference at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said only about 10 percent of Minnesotans have Real IDs.”

Also from Pugmire: “Minnesota gained two new major political parties — the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party — because their candidates did better than 5 percent in two statewide contests in the 2018 election. The new status brings new responsibilities. Oliver Steinberg, a longtime legalization advocate with connections to both parties, would like to see them now merge into one and build a stronger organization. Steinberg is not satisfied with the pace of change.”

The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola writes: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey won approval Wednesday for his recommended increase in the property tax levy, while the Park and Recreation Board fell short in its quest for a larger levy hike. The 6.95% increase approved by the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation is the ceiling that can be levied for next year’s city and parks budgets. That means the city could levy up to $374 million from property owners next year, though a decision on the exact levy is still weeks away.”

Brooks Johnson of the Star Tribune reports, “The Great Lakes Sea Grant Aquaculture Collaborative was launched with a $1 million federal grant announced last week. Over the next three years researchers from eight states will look at emerging technologies and conduct market surveys to gauge consumer and industry appetite for Midwestern aquaculture, the practice of farming seafood in a controlled environment. The project comes as the U.S. faces a $14 billion seafood trade deficit from importing 90% of its fish and shellfish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”



For the Duluth News Tribune, Brady Slater writes, “The Twin Ports Interchange reconstruction and the futures of both the Blatnik and Bong bridges between Duluth and Superior are inextricably linked — and work on them will stretch intermittently into the early 2030s, when the Bong Bridge will be up for restoration or replacement. … All told, 33 bridges, mostly elevated sections of highway, are being addressed by the Twin Ports Interchange project.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo says, “The St. Paul City Council voted 5-2 to raise the maximum 2020 tax levy by $35 million, a 22 percent increase over the present year, and nearly five times as large an increase as forecast by Mayor Melvin Carter last month. The maximum tax levy represents just that — a maximum — and it can still be revised downward by the time next year’s city budget is finalized in December. Council members promised they will do that, if possible.”

Says Chao Xiong in the Star Tribune, “A Newport man is the latest suspect charged in a brutal group robbery and attack outside of Target Field. Darian S. Rosenthal, 19, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery. Earlier this month authorities charged 18 people, some as young as 15, in two attacks that randomly targeted people in downtown Minneapolis who appeared vulnerable because they were alone, intoxicated or distracted.”

Says Shannon Geison of the Forum News Service, “Joe Grisamore is a patient man. He’s been growing his hair out for six years, and as of Sept. 20, he hopes he smashed the record for the tallest full Mohican mohawk in the world. Since November 2008, the current record holder has been another American, Eric Hahn of Omaha, Neb. His mohawk measured 27 inches. Grisamore’s ‘do reached 42 inches. It took about two hours, a couple of foot stools, several assistants and less than one full can of göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray.”