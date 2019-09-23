U.S. Rep. Craig waiting for results of House investigations before deciding on impeachment

At MPR, this from Briana Bierschbach, “Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig says she is waiting to see the results of House committee investigations before taking a position on whether the chamber should move to vote to impeach President Trump. Craig, serving her first term in Congress representing Minnesota’s 2nd District, told constituents at a town hall meeting in Prior Lake on Saturday that she supports hearings in the House judiciary and intelligence committees that aim to determine whether to recommend the removal of the president.”

For Duluth’s News Tribune, Brady Slater writes: “On the shores of Lake Superior, a 100th commemoration of the 1920 lynching deaths in Duluth of three black men will come next year in monthly waves. Organizers hope the biggest crest will occur if and when they get 10,000 people together on the 100th anniversary of the deaths of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie on June 15, 2020. A mob of up to several thousand Duluth residents engaged in the original grisly outcome. The large committee of people behind the 100th commemoration events came up with a figure they think matches it. ‘We said: “One hundred years from 1920, we have to get at least 10,000 people in the streets to say this is wrong”‘… event organizer Jordon Moses said.” The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino reports: “Dozens of protesters marched Sunday evening, Sept. 22, from a St. Paul police station to the spot where a Little Canada man was shot and killed by an officer last week, speaking out against police violence at a candlelight vigil. Ronald Davis, 31, rear-ended Officer Steven Mattson when the officer was stopped at a stop sign at Thomas Avenue and Griggs Street last weekend, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency conducting the investigation. Both men exited their vehicles and Davis brandished a knife, ignoring repeated commands to drop it, the BCA said in a statement. During the confrontation, Mattson fatally shot Davis.” Also from MPR, Andrew Krueger writes: “The Rochester Public Library was forced to close Sunday and will remain closed Monday after a water leak affected all three floors of the building. Library officials said a water softener failed sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. The library’s alarm system alerted staff to the problem early Sunday. Library Director Audrey Betcher said the collections were largely unaffected by the leak. But she said there was damage to staff areas and meeting spaces.” For the Forum News Service, Lorie Skarpness says, “Scott Donahue, of rural Park Rapids, was diagnosed with blastomycosis in March and is still recovering. The fungus thrives in a wet environment and is often found near rivers or lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Health website, entering the lungs when breathing in spores. … He said he was on multiple drugs to manage pain and the symptoms of the disease, with lots of tubes hooked up. At one point, a breathing tube was put in so he couldn’t even speak.” The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh says, “Police in Eagan are increasingly hearing from distressed residents about how telephone scammers have duped them into handing over hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. The toll from this year alone is expected to surpass $500,000. From late January to late August, victims have filed 29 reports about scam calls meant to instill fear, including: threatened deportation, a jailed loved one needs help or a computer virus needs urgent attention. Fourteen reports were filed from January through May, with 15 in July and August alone.”



Also in the Star Tribune, this from Kavita Kumar. “One of Best Buy’s newest offerings is a lease-to-own program, a payment option offered in most parts of the country but largely barred in Minnesota. So when the Richfield-based retailer rolls out the program to nine more states in coming months, its home state still will not be one of them. … Yet with more young adults without established credit, making it more difficult for them to get credit cards, more mainstream retailers are starting to offer any number of ‘buy now, pay later’ options that in the past might have been available only at niche retailers.”

MPR’s, Andrew Krueger reports, “Flags flew at half-mast as the freighter Hudson passed through the Duluth ship canal on a mid-September day just over 118 years ago. The crew of the ship was paying their respects to President William McKinley, who had succumbed to an assassin’s bullet the day before. It was a somber start to the Hudson’s passage across Lake Superior — and in retrospect, perhaps an eerie foreshadowing of what was to come. … the ship itself was lost to the depths of Lake Superior — until this summer. Shipwreck hunters Jerry Eliason of Cloquet, Minn., and Kraig Smith of Rice Lake, Wis., used sonar and then a camera to locate and confirm the discovery of the Hudson, now resting in 825 feet of water.”

For the Duluth News Tribune Brady Slater and John Lundy report, “The number of households on a list of homeless people awaiting housing in Duluth has risen by nearly 80% since last November. As of last week, 1,125 households were on the ‘coordinated entry homeless housing priority list,’ said Deb Holman, street outreach worker for CHUM. A ‘household’ can consist of a single person, a couple or one or more adults with children. Last Nov. 1, the list contained 894 households; three years earlier, there were 815.”