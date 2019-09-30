Violent spike in Twin Cities continues with two fatal shootings over the weekend

In the Star Tribune, Erin Adler and Mara Klecker write: “Two people were fatally shot in the Twin Cities over the weekend, continuing a spike in violence in both cities and further propelling St. Paul toward a record-breaking year for homicides. And with three months to go, Minneapolis is already ahead of last year’s number of killings at this point. Some people said Sunday that they’ve started avoiding downtown Minneapolis at night, and others are going a step further. … Within an hour Saturday night, one person was fatally shot in downtown Minneapolis’ theater district and another on St. Paul’s East Side. A suspect was arrested Sunday in the Minneapolis slaying but no arrests were made in the St. Paul case.”

Says Dan Gunderson at MPR, “This year may end the way it started for many Minnesota farmers, with weather keeping them out of the fields. After weeks of heavy rain and flooding, crops were planted late this spring — increasing the risk that corn will be killed by an early frost before it matures. And now muddy fields are delaying the soybean harvest. … The most recent crop report, from Sept. 22, showed only 8 percent of corn in Minnesota is mature, compared with 63 percent at this time last year.”

The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien writes: “More than 700 opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline gathered at Gichi-ode’ Akiing in Duluth on Saturday, urging state officials to stop the proposed pipeline from ever being built. … Opponents of the controversial 340-mile long oil pipeline across northern Minnesota say it would risk a catastrophic oil spill and contribute to climate change.”



The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson says, “Six people in St. Paul were hospitalized after suspected drug overdoses early Saturday, according to St. Paul police. Three separate incidents unfolded over less than three hours, according to police Sgt. Mike Ernster. There were no reported fatalities, he said. Shortly before 4 a.m., three adults were found unconscious on a front porch on the 800 block of E. 3rd Street. Minutes later, officers were sent to assist the St. Paul Fire Department with two people unconscious in a vehicle at Minnehaha Avenue and Cypress Street.”

Says Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews, “According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, there could be widespread rain totals of 1-2 inches on Monday, with isolated 3-inch totals near the Minnesota-Iowa border. In addition, isolated storms could reach severe levels Monday with all hazards possible, including hail, high winds and tornadoes.”

John Myers of the Duluth News Tribune says, “Cases of a serious and sometimes fatal fungal disease in Minnesota dogs are off the charts so far in 2019 as blastomycosis spreads in a wetter, warmer climate. So far in 2019 there have been 170 cases of blastomycosis in dogs reported to state health officials, up nearly 50% from last year at this time and already topping the previous record of 155 set in all of 2017. Exposure to the fungus starts in the spring, with reports peaking in October and slowing after snow falls.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Twin Cities man now with 18 convictions for driving under the influence dating to 1979 has been sentenced to prison for being high on illicit drugs when he triggered a four-vehicle crash in southern Dakota County that seriously injured a Rochester couple. Marshall A. Knoll, 60, of Rosemount, was sentenced in District Court last week by Judge Cynthia McCollum to a three-year term in connection with the wreck on Oct. 20, 2017, at Hwy. 52 and E. 210th Street in Vermillion Township. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Knoll will serve 20 months in prison and another five years under court supervision.”

For The Hill, Zack Budryk reports, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in a United Food and Commercial Workers forum Sunday recounted an anecdote about accidentally killing a duck during a game of golf. ‘I did one time try to play golf…misfired on my first try. The ball hit the duck in the head, and it appeared to perish. So I don’t think it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I play golf,’ Klobuchar said at the UFCW’s 2020 presidential candidate forum in Detroit Sunday.”

From the AP and MPR: “The Minnesota Twins ended the regular season with a loss to the Royals on Sunday — but the Twins claimed the major league team home run record and now look forward to the playoffs. Minnesota hit three home runs in the 5-4 loss, giving them 307 for the season. The New York Yankees managed just one home run against Texas on Sunday, finishing the regular season with 306. Minnesota finished the regular season 101-61, one victory shy of the franchise record set in 1965.”