AG Ellison sues Minneapolis landlord

Martin Moylan at MPR News has a piece on the attorney general filing suit against a Minneapolis landlord: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has sued a Minneapolis landlord, charging the property owner with failing to keep rental units livable, retaliating against tenants contacting housing inspectors and scheming to profit from evictions. Ellison said Steven Meldahl — the landlord for 25 properties in north Minneapolis — forces low-income tenants to pay large security deposits and high monthly rents to live in dilapidated houses.“

Pete Kotz offers some background on the Oath Keepers, who have offered their services to secure the upcoming Trump rally: “So Republicans will be escorted to and from their cars. That duty will fall to Oath Keepers, a ‘patriot’ group whose members fancy themselves as ‘guardians of the republic.’ Or as the Southern Poverty Law Center calls them, ‘one of the largest radical anti-government groups in the U.S. today.’ … The group has shown up heavily armed at the Ferguson, Missouri protests and Cliven Bundy’s Nevada standoff with the federal government.”

Matt Stolle at the Post-Bulletin covered Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s visit to Rochester on Tuesday and asked the first-term rep about ongoing impeachment inquiries: “‘I don’t think anything on that phone call is an impeachable offense, and I don’t support it,’ Hagedorn said in an interview with the Post-Bulletin. ‘I believe the Democrats are making it overtly political, and they’ve been trying to get at him for years.'”

KARE-11 is reporting the new owners of Cub Foods are already looking to sell: “‘We’re working diligently to divest both Shoppers and Cub and have advisers fully engaged to push this forward,’ UNFI CEO Steven Spinner told analysts late Wednesday in a conference call. ‘At Cub, we are also in a process and expect to have something to announce early in calendar year 2020 as well,’ he said. ‘In the interim, we’re pleased with Cub’s results and the work being led by a new leadership team within that organization.’ UNFI says it aims to sell Cub in its entirety and close a potential agreement by the end of fiscal 2020.”

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune is following Polaris’ legal troubles: “More lawsuits claiming Polaris ATVs suddenly caught fire, resulting in injuries, have been filed in Hennepin County District Court. The new cases involve fires that occurred this year, including one that resulted in a passenger’s death. One also involved a replacement vehicle issued to an Arizona man after his original Polaris 2015 off-road RZR vehicle caught fire.”

In other news…

Someday: “Minnesota, western Wisconsin receive federal funding for rural broadband projects” [KSTP]

Kudos: “St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee adds world gymnastics gold medal to her remarkable season” [Star Tribune]

Going under: “Groundscraper City Touring the Subterranean Structures of Minneapolis-St. Paul 1978–1983” [Mas Context]



Say you knew her when: “Lizzo accomplice? Yep. Radio host? Sure. But let’s talk to Sophia Eris the rapper.” [City Pages]

Tears & memories: “These are the Twin Cities Restaurants That Have Closed in 2019 So Far” [Eater Twin Cities]

They shoot squirrels, don’t they: “Small game hunting participation, harvest continue to decline in Minnesota” [Fargo Forum]

RIP: “St. Paul artist credited with expanding, diversifying Art Crawl dies” [Pioneer Press]