At rally, Trump rails against critics, attacks Somali refugees — and vows to win Minnesota in 2020

From MPR: “President Trump aired a host of grievances Thursday at a downtown rally, vowing to win Minnesota in 2020 and blasting opponents in front of thousands of supporters as he faces rising calls for his impeachment. In his first campaign appearance since the House formally began an impeachment inquiry against him, Trump directed his ire at the media, Democrats in Congress and the ‘dirty political establishment.’”

At USA Today, a trio of reporters reported: “Breaking out a new stump speech amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his interactions with Ukraine, President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered an extended attack on rival Joe Biden while largely ignoring the rest of the Democratic field. Frequently raising unsubstantiated claims, Trump mostly bypassed his standard lines touting the economy and his get-tough stance on immigration in favor of offering supporters a series of broadsides against the former vice president, hometown Rep. Ilhan Omar and congressional Democrats probing his White House.”

At CNN Maegan Vasquez and Betsy Klein report, “Trump’s attack on Biden and his son got personal at times. ‘And your father was never considered smart, he was never considered a good senator, he was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,’ Trump said.”

In the Washington Post, Allyson Chiu writes: “For roughly six minutes Thursday night, President Trump predictably singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) during his campaign rally in her home district of Minneapolis. As photos of Omar wearing a headscarf flashed across jumbo screens at the Target Center in the city, Trump ramped up his broadsides against the freshman lawmaker, slamming her as an ‘America-hating socialist’ and a ‘disgrace.’ But he didn’t stop there. The president soon widened his attack to target Somali refugees in Minnesota …. He promised rally attendees, who booed loudly at the mention of the state’s Somali residents, that he would ‘give local communities a greater say in refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls.’”

From Fox News, Vandana Rambaran reports, “The head of the Minneapolis police union delivered impassioned remarks prior to President Trump’s reelection rally Thursday night, praising him for championing the rights of law enforcement officials across the country, before being called up on stage later on in the night to be recognized by the president.”

After the rally, the AP reports: “Protesters got into a brief confrontation with police outside President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis after some of the demonstrators set Trump hats on fire. Police moved in to put out the fire, apparently angering the protesters. Associated Press reporters watched as police briefly fell back before forming a line of bicycles and horses, with one officer using pepper spray. Several protesters wore masks, and some chanted, ‘Hands up, don’t shoot!’”

Also from the AP: “The estate of musical legend Prince is objecting to President Donald Trump’s use of a Prince song before a campaign rally in Minneapolis Thursday night. The Trump campaign played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ as the audience at the rally waited for the president to begin speaking. Prince’s estate released a statement after the rally saying it ‘will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.’ It said the campaign had confirmed a year ago that it would not use Prince’s music.”



In the Star Tribune, Mila Kuompilova writes, “After a string of double-digit tuition increases for out-of-state students, the University of Minnesota has met a goal of moving from the bottom to the middle of the Big Ten pack for nonresident costs — a move meant to curb cost increases for Minnesota students. Now, amid dips in nonresident enrollment, the university plans to hold off on further major price hikes, officials told the U’s governing board Thursday.”

Says David Olson for Inforum.com, “Snow began piling up in communities across North Dakota Thursday morning, Oct. 10, as a major storm developed over the state. … The weather service was warning that substantially greater snowfall totals were likely as the weather system moved across the region. The stormy weather was expected to continue into Friday and taper off sometime on Saturday.”

The Star Tribune’s David Chanen writes: “More than 100 people who fear they may have been secretly taped in a Mall of America store dressing room have called Bloomington police, who have set up a special hotline to handle the calls. A 41-year-old man from Elk River is suspected of placing hidden cameras inside dressing rooms at the megamall and Maplewood Mall. He hasn’t been charged and was released from jail two weeks ago as investigators continue to review evidence in the case. Bloomington police have been hearing from potential victims since issuing a news release Wednesday about the incidents.”

The AP reports: “Sunisa Lee placed second in qualifying, but her hopes of a medal were dashed when she came off the uneven bars at the Gymnastics World Championships in Germany. She finished eighth. ‘I feel like I kind of let the nerves get to me a little bit, but it’s all part of the learning experience,’ the Minnesota native gymnast said. ‘There’s going to be a lot more meets to come before the Olympics, so hopefully I can kind of get myself back together for that.’ Lee’s teammate Simone Biles marked her fifth all-around world title Thursday.”