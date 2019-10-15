Appeals court blocks feedlot permit over greenhouse gas concerns

Feedlot setback. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered the state’s pollution regulators to reconsider a permit they approved for a mega-dairy farm in southeastern Minnesota, saying they failed to consider the effects of greenhouse gas emissions from the huge milking operation.”

Omar gets a primary challenger. The AP reports (via MPR): “Community organizer John Mason says he’ll challenge U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in a Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 5th District. … Mason, a first-time candidate, said Tuesday he wants to build on President Barack Obama’s accomplishments in health care care, education, gun control and the environment. He said he supports inclusivity and condemns all forms of hate, including ‘anti-Semitic tropes’ — a dig at Omar, who was criticized this year for remarks about Israel and the strength of the Jewish state’s influence in Washington.”

Sounds much nicer. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore writes: “A $25 million overhaul of the Mall of America station — one of the busiest hubs in the Metro Transit system — quietly debuted Monday. … The new station features a long, wide corridor leading to escalators that feed directly into the megamall near the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium. Before, transit customers had to walk through the dark and utilitarian facility and across a feeder street to get to a mall entrance. Other new amenities include better lighting and family restrooms.”



