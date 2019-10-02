Challenge to $15 minimum wage, sick-time rules goes before Minnesota Supreme Court

Tim Nelson for MPR writes: “Two high-profile employment initiatives in Minneapolis were in front of Minnesota’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, the final legal challenge to the city’s so-called sick and safe time mandate and its $15 an hour minimum wage ordinance. Both measures have survived so far in a defining legal battle over the authority of Minnesota cities to regulate employment. The court’s decision will likely have a significant impact, signaling once and for all whether cities can institute any number of regulations on their own.”

The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson says, “State regulators on Tuesday, Oct. 1, voted to send an environmental impact statement for a crude oil pipeline in northern Minnesota back to the Department of Commerce for revision, likely allowing the project to move forward. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on a unanimous voice vote requested that the state Department of Commerce’s Energy Environmental Review and Analysis unit revise the assessment of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project to include the impact an oil spill could have on the Lake Superior watershed. The decision came after a 10-minute hearing.”

For the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson reports: “The University of Minnesota and Fairview Health have adopted a new clinical brand, M Health Fairview, in an effort to move on from years of confusion and finger-pointing between the organizations and hasten their delivery of high-level medical care statewide.The new name, launched Tuesday, is part of an alliance that aims to provide Fairview’s hospitals, clinics and patients with easier access to the U’s advanced expertise in areas such as cancer and to its clinical trials.”

For the AP, Todd Richmond writes, “President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary said Tuesday during a stop in Wisconsin that he doesn’t know if the family dairy farm can survive as the industry moves toward a factory farm model. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters following an appearance at the World Dairy Expo in Madison that it’s getting harder for farmers to get by on milking smaller herds. ‘In America, the big get bigger and the small go out,’ Perdue said. ‘I don’t think in America we, for any small business, we have a guaranteed income or guaranteed profitability.’”

Says the Star Tribune’s Neal Justin, “Finding the Twins playoff opener on TV may turn into its own game — and not a very entertaining one. The MLB Network has exclusive rights to the team’s initial matchup Friday against the Yankees, which could be frustrating to fans who usually rely on Fox Sports North for season coverage. … The remainder of the best-of-five series will be available on FS1.”

In the New York Times, Hilarie M. Sheets writes: “The Minneapolis Institute of Art has just selected Katherine Crawford Luber as its next director and president, succeeding Kaywin Feldman who became director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., last spring. Dr. Luber, who headed the San Antonio Museum of Art for the last eight years, will join a small number of women leading museums with budgets of $20 million and higher.”

At MPR, Cody Nelson says, “Kaja Robinson can’t forget the hold music at her former debt collection agency’s phone line.…It’s just one of the stress triggers Robinson has developed in her decades-long dispute over loans she took out as a college student in the late 1980s. She borrowed about $17,000 to attend the University of Minnesota and has paid off $15,000 of the amount — according to a trove of records, including scans of checks, she’s kept in two large bankers boxes and shown to MPR News. But according to the Department of Education, Robinson still owes some $49,000. That’s due to missing records of her payments and accrued interest, she said.”

Also from Mr. Boller: “Jeff Arundel is having a helluva time unloading one of Minneapolis’ most unique properties. The musician and restaurateur (Aster Cafe, Jefe Urban Hacienda) has placed 247 10th Ave. S.—his fantastical, U.S. Bank Stadium-adjacent standalone urban castle — on and off the market several times since 2011. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 4,547-square-footer re-emerged Tuesday with an asking price of $2.7 million.”

Says Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews, “Don’t sprint to the grocery store for milk and bread. Everything is going to be fine, but if you live in the northern third of Minnesota, you might see some non-liquid precipitation falling from the sky. It’s called snow, and it might be cold enough for some of it up north Wednesday night into Thursday morning.”