Collin Peterson one of two Democrats voting no on House impeachment inquiry

Collin his owns shots. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Rep. Collin Peterson, who represents Minnesota 7th District, was one of two Democrats to vote no in Thursday’s impeachment resolution vote. … The vote passed 232 to 196 in favor of impeachment in the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives. All Republicans voted against it.”

Not taking any chances. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes: “President Donald Trump will be the only choice on the ballot in Minnesota’s Republican presidential primary, even though he is not the only candidate running. … That’s at the direction of the Republican Party of Minnesota. Its chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, sent a letter to the Minnesota Secretary of State on Oct. 24 outlining its “determination of candidates” for the March 3, 2020 Republican primary ballot. … Trump is the only name listed.”

Another big piece in the Strib’s series on services for people with disabilities. Chris Serres and Glen Howatt report: “Six years after promising to modernize Minnesota’s biggest assistance program for people with disabilities, the state is struggling to fix a system racked by cost overruns, computer breakdowns, delays and staff turnover. … The system, known as MnChoices, was supposed to streamline and simplify a program that disburses more than $3 billion a year to Minnesotans with physical and developmental disabilities. … Instead, it has produced wildly inconsistent results and a chorus of complaints from the county officials and front-line employees who use it.”

And here’s the first in a series on drug addiction in the East African community for Sahan Journal. Mukhtar M. Ibrahim writes: “Addiction has long been a source of shame in immigrant communities, where children’s overdoses are often cloaked as heart attacks or unexplainable deaths. … Some young Twin Cities advocates are working now to push the problem into the light in the hope of saving lives. Gatherings like the one at the Coyle Center are a start. … Community members say the honesty can’t come quickly enough.”

Reminder: “Weekend traffic Nov. 1-3: Closures planned on I-35W, I-94 in Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]

Going greener: “MnDOT Strikes Massive Deal With US Solar” [Patch]

Garbage stances: “Here’s where all 28 candidates for St. Paul City Council stand on the trash referendum” [Pioneer Press]

Minnesota exceptionalism: “Minnesota Soon To Be The Only 3.2 Beer State In The U.S.” [WCCO]

Someone robbed Minnesota’s largest candy store on Halloween eve: “Happy Halloween! We are reaching out to… – Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store” [via Facebook]