Cub Foods announces ban on openly carrying firearms in stores

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi BelCamino writes, “Cub Foods announced that it will no longer permit customers to openly carry firearms into its stores and that it has ceased sales of vaporizers and e-cigarettes. The changes stem from the store’s top priority being the ‘safety and well being of all our customers,’ the store said in a tweet Friday. ‘While Minnesota is an open carry state … we also respect the concerns and feedback shared by many of our customers following the recent tragic events throughout our country. Therefore, we’re respectfully asking our customers, other than authorized law enforcement officials, to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores.’”

CBS 3 Duluth reports: “An Esko High School football player has died after collapsing on the field during a game on Friday evening. 15-year-old Jackson Pfister suffered a cardiac event during a game at Veterans Field in Aitkin. He was taken by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center and passed away a short time later. The Aitkin Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.”

Says Janet Moore of the Star Tribune, “Supporters of passenger rail service in Minnesota, including restoration of the route from the Twin Cities to Duluth and additional service to Chicago, are plotting their push for state funding to keep expansion efforts alive. The nexus of their efforts will come during the legislative session, which begins in February. But if this year’s experience is any guide — where funding requests for passenger rail projects were thwarted by lawmakers — the undertaking could be a bit of a slog. And there’s no shortage of opponents who feel passenger rail is a waste of money.”

Says Martin Moylan for MPR, “As parts of the region recover from the fall snowstorm, Minnesota’s annual cold-weather rule is about to take effect. Starting Tuesday, homeowners and renters struggling to pay natural gas and electric bills qualify for a break. The rule protects people from shut-offs of natural gas and electricity through April 15. … Consumers must first agree to a payment plan, and utilities can shut off service to customers who fail to make promised payments.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to the Washington Post Saturday to explain why he asked President Donald Trump to pay up ahead of his Thursday rally at the Target Center. In the op-ed, Frey said he had a responsibility to ‘stand up for Minneapolis taxpayers. ‘In Minneapolis, we need to ensure that our limited funds are put to good uses,’ Frey wrote. ‘Every opportunity we have to save taxpayer dollars and dedicate them to important matters such as affordable housing policy is an opportunity we must seize.’. …Frey said the matter ‘remains a stand-off.’ ‘The booking agent is still seeking payment from the Trump campaign, and our position continues to be that the city should be reimbursed,’ Frey said.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow writes: “The Minnesota Department of Transportation is testing new technology that is giving state troopers a better chance to catch carpool lane cheats. Nearly one in seven motorists illegally uses the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes that during rush hours are reserved for carpools of two or more people, buses, motorcycles and solo drivers who pay to use them. Through September, the State Patrol has issued nearly 3,500 citations to motorists who have flouted the law, compared with 2,933 written in all of 2018.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Adelle Whitefoot writes, “A new contract with Essentia Health to provide professional sports medicine services to the Duluth school district is on the School Board agenda Tuesday. …The contract states Essentia will purchase and provide athletic training supplies valued at up to $1,000 per year per high school. It also states that Essentia will provide the district $325,000 during the term of the contract with $100,000 provided within 30 days of the approval of the contract to purchase new weight room equipment at Denfeld and East high schools.



The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports, “Ryan Sadowy, a Chicago developer who is used to putting together challenging real estate deals, was astonished that after several years of back-and-forth negotiations with five property owners on an entire block in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota, all of them agreed to sell. … Sadowy is a project manager for CA Ventures, which wants to demolish a two-story, 1970s-era McDonald’s, a Five Guys restaurant and every other building on the block to build a 25-story apartment tower in an area where the maximum height limit is much lower. His next big challenge: Convincing the neighbors — and the city — to agree to the project, which would occupy a block that fronts SE. 15th Avenue between SE. 4th and 5th streets.”