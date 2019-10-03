Diabetes advocate Quinn Nystrom to run against Pete Stauber in CD8

Eighth District race gets interesting. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “A Democratic advocate for lowering insulin costs to affordable levels will run for Congress in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. … Quinn Nystrom, 33, will announce her candidacy later today in her hometown of Baxter, Minn., in Crow Wing County. … ‘My last 23 years have been all about being dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and helping improve the lives of people with diabetes,’ Nystrom told the News Tribune on Wednesday. ‘My work has hit a fever pitch with insulin affordability. … I’ll be damned if the solution for our country is sending Americans to Canada for affordable drugs’”

It’s back! KMSP reports: “Weather whiplash! After parts of Minnesota experienced temperatures in the 80s on Monday, by Thursday, northern Minnesota was seeing its first snow accumulation of the season. … The National Weather Service says it has received a snow accumulation report of 1.6 inches near Orr and 0.5 inches in Bigfork.”

Reacting to that big Washington Post story on Worthington. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “The story painted a grim picture of what it’s like to be a kid fleeing danger in Central America, only to be treated like a criminal on your way to school in the United States. Some onlookers on social media called it ‘despicable,’ ‘heartbreaking,’ and ‘unacceptable.’ Others decided to do something about it. … Kate O’Reilly of Minneapolis read the Post piece and started a GoFundMe page. She’s raising money to buy food, winter clothing, and comfort items for unaccompanied children who have settled in Worthington. The page went live last Monday with a goal of $5,000. So far, she’s raised over $6,000.”

Newspapers fold. The Pioneer Press’ Michelle Griffith and Josh Verges write: “Lillie Suburban Newspapers, the company that oversees several St. Paul suburban newspapers, appeared to publish its final editions Wednesday. … The company encompasses eight publications that cover local news in the east metro, including Shoreview, New Brighton, Lake Elmo and St. Anthony, as well as the East Side Review in St. Paul. … Lillie Newspapers emailed the cities it covers Tuesday, saying it no longer would publish the cities’ legal notices. … ‘We have appreciated our partnership over the last 82 years,’ the email read.”



In other news…

Signing off: “KS95’s Larry ‘Moon’ Thompson prepares for his final radio broadcast” [Star Tribune]

More art: “Kingfield arts center expansion approved” [Southwest Journal]

Congrats: “State’s only African American museum celebrates its first year [photos]” [Spokesman-Recorder]

FYI: “Weekend traffic: Twin Cities Marathon takes over city streets, freeways open” [Star Tribune]