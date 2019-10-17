Disability rights advocate sues Minneapolis over rental scooters

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes, “An advocate for disability rights says the recent deluge of rental scooters in Minneapolis has clogged the sidewalks and made the city unsafe for people with impaired mobility, joining critics around the country who allege the popular scooters violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. Noah McCourt filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and e-scooter startups Bird Rides Inc. and Neutron Holdings Inc., which operate as Bird and Lime, respectively. … Since the scooters arrived, he’s no longer able to stroll around Minneapolis without tripping over scooters on public transit platforms or dodging riders speeding toward him on city sidewalks … .”

KSTP-TV reports: “Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan kicked off their statewide bonding tour Wednesday, greeting young students, faculty members and leaders at the University of Minnesota Institute of Child Development. Walz and Flanagan will be touring the state for the next two months to focus building an investment strategy for Minnesota’s buildings and infrastructure. … ‘We would not as individuals allow the roof to fall in on our house. We would know that that’s the biggest investment we make as a family to allow those maintenance issues to backlog, they don’t become any cheaper. The situation will not fix itself,’ said Walz.”



Also in the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson says, “Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson began encrypting all 911 calls and law enforcement radio traffic Wednesday, meaning the calls and conversations cannot be tracked by the public and news media. The radio silence reverses the decades-long practice of allowing the public to listen and react to law enforcement calls and activity in real time. The encryption goes beyond the Sheriff’s Office, affecting 25 law enforcement departments that receive 911 dispatch service through the county.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes, “Dozens of attorneys and judges are expected to gather in downtown Minneapolis to honor a trailblazer in the Twin Cities legal community. Judge Diana Murphy — who died last year at age 84 — was the first woman appointed to the federal bench in Minnesota and the first to sit on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. At a ceremony Wednesday, the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis will be named after her, just the sixth U.S. courthouse named for a woman.”

For CNN, Dan Merica says, “For four Democrats, the CNN/New York Times presidential debate on Tuesday night could have been their last. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii walked onstage here at Otterbein University with a stark reality looming: This could be their last debate, as none of them have yet qualified for the November contest. To make the November debate stage, candidates will have to reach 3% in at least four Democratic National Committee-approved polls of Democratic voters nationally or in one of the four early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and raise money from 165,000 separate donors — including a minimum of 600 donors each in at least 20 states or territories. The reality for the four Democrats on the bubble is that none of them are that close to making the fourth debate.”

In the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrie writes: “Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Amy Koch turned political commentator is recovering at home after getting hit by an SUV outside a Starbucks in St. Paul on Tuesday morning. Although her left wrist was fractured, her sense of humor was intact when she posted about the accident on social media Tuesday evening: ‘Today I got hit by a car,’ tweeted Koch, 48, a political strategist. ‘Walking this am, a lady pulled out of Starbucks directly into me. Other than a fractrd wrist & feeling v. banged up. I’m home & comfortable.’”

Also from KSTP-TV: “State leaders and community members in Minneapolis are working on ways to address hate crimes. On Wednesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison brought together leaders of the Jewish faith to talk about a rise in anti-Semitism in our state. Wednesday’s listening session at Temple Israel was all about confronting the hate. ‘This needs to be a statewide effort,’ said Ellison. … According to the most recent FBI stats, hate crimes in Minnesota have gone up every year since 2014.”

Says Hannah Jones for City Pages, “When Samantha Holtz was a freshman at the University of Minnesota, she had her pick of the litter at the school’s massive club fair. She was browsing tables when a complete stranger waltzed up to ask if she wanted to talk about periods. … For most people, “want” isn’t the right word. …You might whisper about it when you bum a tampon off a trusted friend, or when you inevitably can’t find the distant and discrete supermarket aisle where they stash the pads, but it’s otherwise hush-hush. ‘There’s a huge stigma’, Holtz says. But she really did want to talk about them. She’s now the president of the PERIOD student organization at the university, which works to provide menstrual products to whoever needs them.”

For the Star Tribune, Jeff Strickler writes, “The Omnitheater is returning to its usual place atop the technology food chain. When St. Paul’s Science Museum of Minnesota initially launched the big-screen theater in 1978, it was one of only two Omnitheaters in existence. When the museum moved from downtown to its current riverfront location in 1999, it installed the only convertible-dome theater in the country, meaning it could switch between a curved and a flat screen with the push of a button. But over time, technology has a way of catching up with innovation. That’s why — after nine years of research and development, two years of testing, a summer of construction and $2.4 million — the Omnitheater is leapfrogging back to the state-of-the-art summit on Thursday by becoming only the third Imax digital laser dome theater in the world.”