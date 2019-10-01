Feehan will challenge Hagedorn in CD1

Potential rematch. The Star Tribune’s J. Patrick Coolican writes: “Dan Feehan, an Army veteran and former teacher, announced he will challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a first-term Republican who defeated Feehan in 2018 in the First Congressional District by about 1,300 votes out of more than 190,000 total cast. … Feehan wasted no time in a brief Star Tribune interview Tuesday opening up attacks on Hagedorn as “beholden to special interests and a political party,” previewing what is likely to be a long, negative and expensive campaign. The contest will be one of the most closely watched in the country to see if Republicans can hold their base in the face of a struggling farm economy and the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump. ”

Speaking of Hagedorn…. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “In his first town hall since the U.S. House of Representatives launched its impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Minnesota 1st District GOP House Rep. Jim Hagedorn said his position hasn’t changed. … In La Crescent Monday, Hagedorn told a crowd of constituents in a half-filled event center that the Democrats’ inquiry into whether the president should be impeached is unfounded. … ‘What the Democrats are doing in the House is political recklessness. I think it’s divisive for the country. I don’t think it’s warranted. I think they are trying to take out a duly elected president of the United States for reasons that are not sufficient,’ Hagedorn said.”

That standing thing will get you every time. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “A federal judge dismissed lawsuits challenging a land exchange between the U.S. Forest Service and PolyMet, the mining company trying to open Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine. … U.S. District Court Judge Joan Ericksen said the groups that filed the lawsuits, which argued the U.S Forest Service undervalued the land exchanged with PolyMet, lacked standing.”

Help wanted. For the Pioneer Press, Caitlin Anderson writes: “Minnesota employers are struggling to fill job vacancies as the state recorded its highest total on record since the survey first started in 2001. … The total number of job vacancies during the spring of 2019 is 146,513 — slightly more than the 142,282 vacancies from this same period a year ago, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Monday.”

In other news…

