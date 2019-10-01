Focus on DFL’s Peterson as Trump impeachment inquiry heats up

In the Star Tribune, Patrick Condon writes: “Judy Flicker led a small group of activists from the western Minnesota town of Morris last week to deliver a message that U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson should support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. … The reply from a member of Peterson’s staff in Willmar, she said, was that the congressman was being careful with his public statements. ‘It’s frustrating,’ Flicker said of Peterson, one of a handful of centrist Democrats in Congress to withhold support for the impeachment push now rocking the Trump administration. Still, Flicker said she understands Peterson’s precarious spot in a constitutional and political showdown that could cast a long shadow up and down ballots in 2020 all over the nation. Peterson’s survival next year depends on holding a House district that supported Trump by huge numbers in 2016.”

Says Briana Bierschbach at MPR, “The head of Minneapolis’ police union says a new policy prohibits officers from appearing in uniform alongside President Trump during his upcoming campaign rally at Target Center, a change he argues is motivated by political opposition to the president. Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll said in an interview with Fox & Friends that police can attend the Oct. 10 rally to provide security, but they were informed they ‘cannot appear on stage. They cannot appear in the backdrop of the president.’”

MPR’s Tim Nelson writes: “Five people were injured — including two teens critically hurt — in what police say was a high speed, violent carjacking Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis. The incident unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. as a car sped southbound on 17th Avenue, ran into a building and kept going. The vehicle turned around and rammed a Minneapolis squad car being driven by an off-duty police officer, although the officer was uninjured. The suspect in the carjacking continued to try to escape, driving against traffic on westbound Lake Street and hitting a light pole beside the street — and even after the car he was in caught fire….”

The Mankato Free Press’ Trey Mewes writes: “The Minnesota House will get a taste of Greater Minnesota this week as lawmakers meet in Austin, Rochester and Winona for a series of informational hearings. … The last mini-session took place in 1997, but House Democrats announced they were restarting the legislative tradition in July. Lawmakers will host hearings on a variety of proposed legislation and issues, and residents are free to attend and testify at hearings.”



In the Duluth News Tribune, Tom Olsen reports: “Former University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller will accept a $1.96 million award in her federal discrimination case against the school. Miller on Monday opted for the reduced verdict, instead of a new trial, after a judge in early September slashed her ‘shockingly excessive’ $4.21 million award. The notice was given in a letter from one of her attorneys, Donald Chance Mark Jr.

The Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger writes: “Hundreds of Catholic faithful poured into the Cathedral of St. Paul on Monday to attend the funeral mass for retired Archbishop Harry Flynn, remembering him as a man of wit and compassion and genuine interest in the lives of others. Flynn, who died Sept. 22 at age 86, led the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis from 1995 until his retirement in 2008. … Flynn’s handling of priest sex abusers in the Twin Cities was sharply criticized as archdiocese documents emerged starting in 2013 indicating that some priests who had engaged in sexual misconduct were allowed to continue in ministry under his watch.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes, “Walmart is taking its fight with Washington County over property taxes to the Minnesota Supreme Court. Walmart filed property-tax petitions last year contesting the valuations of its big-box stores in Cottage Grove, Oak Park Heights and Woodbury for taxes payable in 2017, claiming the properties were overly assessed.”

Says Kristen Painter in the Star Tribune, “Delta Air Lines is changing the perks for its branded American Express credit card holders in a move that divides its members into two camps: those motivated by free travel and those motivated by exclusive amenities. The Atlanta-based airline, which is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where it has a large business-traveler base, announced the changes Monday. After a year of research with current and prospective cardholders, Delta said the tweaks will give people more of what they want.”