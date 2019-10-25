Former Children’s Theatre Company teacher who fled to Mexico returns to U.S.

At MPR, Marianne Combs says, “A former Children’s Theatre Company teacher who fled to Mexico to avoid trial has returned to the United States. Jason McLean, onetime owner of the Loring Pasta Bar, the Varsity Theater and other establishments, is resuming his role as manager of Small Wonder, a bar he owns in Oakland, Calif., according to the Bay City News Service. In January of this year, he was found liable in a civil trial in the rape of CTC student Laura Stearns, who brought suit against him and the theater. Stearns was 15 at the time of the alleged rape. The jury awarded Stearns a judgment of $3.68 million, but McLean had liquidated his assets and fled the country.”

For the Star Tribune, Liz Sawyer writes: “The Edina Police Department has joined two other law enforcement agencies in its refusal to release dashcam footage of the shooting that killed 30-year-old Brian Quinones last month due to an ongoing investigation. Quinones was fatally shot near E. 77th Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield on Sept. 7 after leading Edina police on a chase. Several officers from Edina and Richfield opened fire seconds after Quinones exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a knife. … Edina police met privately with Quinones’ family this week to show them portions of the video, but the department announced Thursday that it won’t release the footage.”

This from the AP: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals is maintaining its suspension of two key permits for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. A three-judge panel said in an order Thursday that a stay the court imposed last month on the project’s permit to mine and its dam safety permit should remain in place until it rules on the merits of challenges to the permits that it heard Wednesday.”

Says Josh Verges in the PiPress, “A University of Minnesota law professor accused of stealing millions from his father-in-law’s company pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor tax charge as federal prosecutors agreed to drop the more serious allegations. Edward S. Adams pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to willful failure to provide information…. He volunteered to the IRS in 2015 that he failed to include on his 2008-10 tax filings almost $600,000 in income from the sale of stock. He resolved that by paying $118,000 in taxes.”

For the Forum News Service, Sarah Mearhoff writes: “Making an appearance in Minneapolis, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged an audience of 1,000 Minnesotans to ‘vote, vote, vote.’ Clinton’s Thursday, Oct. 24, appearance, along with daughter Chelsea Clinton, at the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church was to promote their new co-authored book, ‘The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.’” At FoxNews, Nick Givas says, “The idea of 2020 hopefuls Joe Biden or Pete Buttigieg facing off against President Trump next November would be a tragedy as the Democratic party continues to forge ahead without a true frontrunner, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said during a Thursday interview with The Intercept’s ‘Deconstructed’ podcast. Omar was asked about the field of 2020 candidates and whether she preferred Biden or Buttigieg. She answered, ‘None,’ before characterizing their hypothetical nominations as ‘tragic.’”



In the Duluth News Tribune, Kelly Busche reports, “Grandma’s Saloon and Grill sold three parcels of Canal Park land for $3 million late last month, according to St. Louis County public property records. Nothing is expected to change for the tenants of the parcels, which includes Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant, as the new owner is CEO of Grandma’s. CEO Ryan Borg owns the Grandma’s in Canal Park and Miller Hill, as well as The Sports Garden. Now, he also owns Bellisio’s. Grandma’s President Brian Daughtery called the transaction ‘housekeeping.’”

For Reason, Eric Boehm says, “It was always highly unlikely that Wisconsin’s taxpayer-subsidized deal with Taiwan-based smart phone manufacturer Foxconn was going to fulfill the promises made by Foxconn and the state government. Now, it’s worth wondering if the deal will live up to any of them. … When former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) agreed to give more than $3 billion in subsidies to Foxconn, he promised that ‘working families would reap the benefits’.… Instead, it’s been an excellent lesson in why such crony capitalist deals are a hugely expensive mistake. Foxconn is already failing on its other promises. While the company originally pledged to create 5,200 jobs by the end of 2020, Foxconn said earlier this year that the actual number would be about 1,000.”

At The Atlantic, Richard Kahlenberg writes, “Minneapolis City Council is slated to do something long considered impossible in American politics: end single-family zoning in an entire city. The council provided preliminary approval to the plan in December by a 12–1 vote. If the policy is approved, as expected, it could mark a major turning point nationwide. … my colleagues at the Century Foundation and I undertook a detailed review of how and why reformers prevailed. In Minneapolis, housing advocates have succeeded by shifting the focus of public discussion toward the victims of exclusionary zoning. More important, advocates also showed public officials and their own fellow citizens just how numerous those victims were.”