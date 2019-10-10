Frey gains haters and admirers amid Trump controversy

We can all agree it’s been a weird week for Jacob Frey. For the Daily Beast, Alaina Demopoulos writes: “On Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey received a text from his staff informing him that Twitter’s loudest—and most powerful—troll, Donald Trump, was tweeting about him. … ‘I’ve received everything from anti-Semitic rhetoric to threats, and it it’s disconcerting to say the least,’ Frey said. His wife, community organizer and lobbyist Sarah Clarke, has not been immune to the ugliness either. … It’s not all angry mobs sliding into Frey’s mentions, too. To his delight, many Democrats have supported the mayor not just for his politics, but also his looks.”

A lot of allegations against the owner of Minneapolis coffee shop Urban Bean. City Pages’ Emily Cassel writes: “Situated at Lake Street and Bryant Avenue in Uptown-ish Minneapolis, Urban Bean Coffee is a convenient place for folks who want to sit down with a laptop and a latte and get some work done. … It’s also, according to a flurry of allegations that surfaced this week, owned by a man with a pattern of predatory and abusive behavior toward employees and customers. Since stories of mistreatment started circulating Tuesday morning, a half-dozen former employees and several customers who spoke with City Pages have volunteered stories of harassment and threats on the part of owner Greg Martin.”

Coming soon: more lawyers. The Minnesota Daily’s Natalie Rademacher reports: “This fall, the University of Minnesota Law School saw its largest entering juris doctorate class in eight years. The school is recovering after a decline in enrollment following the 2008 recession. … Reasons why enrollment is bouncing back at the law school range from a strong economy, the school’s high ranking and the current political climate, according to students and those in the industry.”

Some new Minneapolis skyline sights. At Minneapolis.St.Paul, Kait Ecker writes: “Through the power of crowdfunding, protestors have garnered the use of two Baby Trump blimps for the president’s visit Thursday. … Weather permitting, the balloons will be tethered at The Saloon and First Avenue, who have agreed to be hosts of the Baby Trumps. … The balloons made their way to Minneapolis by way of popular demand and crowdfunding, says Diane Dodd with Minnesota Protests.”

In other news…

