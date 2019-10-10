Frey gains haters and admirers amid Trump controversy

We can all agree it’s been a weird week for Jacob Frey. For the Daily Beast, Alaina Demopoulos writes: “On Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey received a text from his staff informing him that Twitter’s loudest—and most powerful—troll, Donald Trump, was tweeting about him. … ‘I’ve received everything from anti-Semitic rhetoric to threats, and it it’s disconcerting to say the least,’ Frey said. His wife, community organizer and lobbyist Sarah Clarke, has not been immune to the ugliness either. … It’s not all angry mobs sliding into Frey’s mentions, too. To his delight, many Democrats have supported the mayor not just for his politics, but also his looks.”
A lot of allegations against the owner of Minneapolis coffee shop Urban Bean. City Pages’ Emily Cassel writes: “Situated at Lake Street and Bryant Avenue in Uptown-ish Minneapolis, Urban Bean Coffee is a convenient place for folks who want to sit down with a laptop and a latte and get some work done. … It’s also, according to a flurry of allegations that surfaced this week, owned by a man with a pattern of predatory and abusive behavior toward employees and customers. Since stories of mistreatment started circulating Tuesday morning, a half-dozen former employees and several customers who spoke with City Pages have volunteered stories of harassment and threats on the part of owner Greg Martin.”
Coming soon: more lawyers. The Minnesota Daily’s Natalie Rademacher reports: “This fall, the University of Minnesota Law School saw its largest entering juris doctorate class in eight years. The school is recovering after a decline in enrollment following the 2008 recession. … Reasons why enrollment is bouncing back at the law school range from a strong economy, the school’s high ranking and the current political climate, according to students and those in the industry.”
Some new Minneapolis skyline sights. At Minneapolis.St.Paul, Kait Ecker writes: “Through the power of crowdfunding, protestors have garnered the use of two Baby Trump blimps for the president’s visit Thursday. … Weather permitting, the balloons will be tethered at The Saloon and First Avenue, who have agreed to be hosts of the Baby Trumps. … The balloons made their way to Minneapolis by way of popular demand and crowdfunding, says Diane Dodd with Minnesota Protests.”
In other news…
Get a hob… hey wait: “Washington County hobby farmer mows ‘T-R-U-M-P’ in his hay field ahead of presidential campaign stop” [Pioneer Press]
From St. Paul: “A personal conversation with Greta Thunberg on climate, fame, and trying to get home” [The Correspondent]
Big deal: “Cloquet’s Frank Lloyd Wright gas station sold after 60 years in family” [Duluth News Tribune]
Finally someone tells us: “Things to do in St. Paul” [Washington Post]
Nice: “Maple River students make 3,000 sandwiches to feed the homeless” [Mankato Free Press]
Going on tour: “After Cuba and South Africa, next stop for Minnesota Orchestra is Vietnam” [Star Tribune]
Comments (3)
I think the key question today, is not the conflict between Frey and Donald, its what is going to happen when the cold air moving in from the west meets all that hot air flying in from DC?
Frey is right to get the cash upfront. We know this guy.
He’s already stiffed Duluth and Rochester, Eire Pennsylvania and El Paso.
$126 million raised should be seized but all the courts are already full of Trump nonsense.
Meh. They hate anyone that doesn’t genuflect to Dear Leader.