GOP Rep. Hagedorn attempted to gain access to impeachment inquiry, was rebuffed

This sounds like a productive use of time. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports: “GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn tried to gain access to a closed-door impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, but he was not among Republican lawmakers who ‘stormed’ the hearing room and delayed testimony for five hours. … Hagedorn’s request to gain entry to the room was rebuffed. A video Hagedorn shared showed a security officer asking staff to leave the area. … ‘Upon leaving the secure area, I was interviewed by national reporters and given the opportunity to highlight the unfair, unprecedented and overtly political Democratic impeachment process that Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff are orchestrating,’ he said in a press statement.”

Mark your calendars. WCCO reports: “Rep. Ilhan Omar is slated to appear at a campaign rally next month for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. … Omar, who recently endorsed the senator from Vermont, will join local leaders and activists at Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus for the Nov. 3 rally.”

Minneapolis is in good company. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump writes: “Albuquerque has joined a lengthy list of U.S. cities with a simple request: that President Trump’s campaign pay for the costs incurred during a rally. On Wednesday, the Albuquerque Journal reported that the city sent an invoice to Trump’s reelection campaign in an effort to recoup more than $211,000 in expenses from a September rally. That figure includes more than $71,000 in police overtime. … The Trump campaign’s indifference to municipal bills became a significant issue earlier this month when the city of Minneapolis attempted to get paid in advance for a rally Trump was planning to hold in the city. The president and his campaign publicly berated Minneapolis’s mayor. But even then it was easy to see why a city would want Trump’s team to pay in advance.”

Research happening in northern Minnesota. KARE’s Jennifer Austin reports: “The forest about a half hour north of Grand Rapids is quiet, with a narrow dirt road winding between tall trees. A small sign reading ‘Marcell Experimental Forest’ is the only indication to people passing by of the experiment tucked a few miles back, which could have global implications. … ‘It’s the only place on the planet that’s simulating climate change to the degree that we think it’s [actually] going to happen,’ said Randy Kolka, a research scientist with the USDA Forest Service, ‘And it’s right here in northern Minnesota.’ … The experiment is called SPRUCE. It stands for Spruce and Peatland Responses Under Changing Environments Experiment. It’s funded by the US Department of Energy and is a collaboration between the USDA Forest Service and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.”



No place for this in high school sports or anywhere. The Pioneer Press’ Deanna Weniger and Josh Verges report: “Girls soccer players from Como Park Senior High were the targets of racial slurs during a playoff loss at Mahtomedi High School last week, according to St. Paul parents. … Francisco Armenta, whose daughter plays for Como, said around 10 boys cheering for Mahtomedi were taunting the St. Paul players, many of whom are Asian-American. … ‘They would call them like Asian food names, stuff like that,’ he said. … Players also were told to go back to their countries, he said.”

