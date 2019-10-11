I-94 closes in North Dakota amid blizzard

Barely got started leaf peeping and here comes the white stuff. The Associated Press reports (via the Strib): “Hundreds of miles of major highways in North Dakota have been closed due to what forecasters are calling a crippling fall snowstorm. … Transportation officials shut portions of Interstates 29 and 94 and U.S. Highway 2 on Friday due to severe winter conditions and poor visibility. … The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon.”

Talking with Minneapolis Somali-Americans about the Trump rally. In Sahan Journal, Mukhtar M. Ibrahim writes: “At the Karmel Mall in south Minneapolis, Dahabo Diini sat in her shop chatting with some of her friends about President Trump’s campaign rally Thursday night in Minneapolis. … She did most of the talking. Others listened attentively. … She talked of how, since she came to America in 1993, she had never seen a president like Trump. Former presidents, she said, at least didn’t overtly display their hatred toward other groups. … ‘Donald Trump hates us,’ Dahabo said. ‘He hates the Somali society. He said Somalis won’t be resettled in the United States.’”

Not just including this story because of the nice shout out to MinnPost in the first paragraph (it’s appreciated, though!). HuffPost’s Jessica Schulberg reports: “Over the past few years, one member of Congress has stood up to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), denounced Israel’s policies, which she likened to ‘apartheid,’ and pushed laws that would place humanitarian conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel. Human rights advocates praise her, and she is popular in her progressive district. But she is neither the face of the progressive left nor the bogeyman of Fox News. … Her name is Betty McCollum, and she has represented St. Paul for almost 20 years.”

Minneapolis Downtown West-specific crime analysis. At streets.mn, Conrad Zbikowski reports: “Crime in Minneapolis has been a hot-button issue recently, flaring up tensions over perceptions of violent crime and a policing strategy to address it. … As a Downtown resident, I live in one of the highest-crime areas of the city. In the past year, (365 days) Downtown West has seen 437 violent crimes, 73 percent more than the second-highest-crime neighborhood. Much of the violent crime is concentrated in the nightclub areas of Downtown, around Hennepin Ave and 1st Ave N, south of Washington Ave.”

In other news…

Congratulations to Lisa, whoever you are: “10 things Donald Trump actually said at his batshit Minneapolis rally” [City Pages]

Trump’s only local-media interview: “EXCLUSIVE: Renee Passal Goes One-on-One with Pres. Donald Trump” [WDIO]

Minnesota Nazis…

This guy in the Trump rally crowd had a Nazi tattoo. He and his friend wouldn’t answer my questions. https://t.co/2l8Wqj2IJI pic.twitter.com/atEV3wpsla — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 11, 2019

Follow-up on this story: “Father Gets 1 Year In Jail After Son Left In Car Dies” [WCCO]

Please make it stop: “Important Political News: Jacob Frey, The Mayor of Minneapolis, Is Hot” [Elle]

Walz heads south: “Austin To Host Governor’s Pheasant Opener” [WCCO]



