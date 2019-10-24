Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will join protest against Washington NFL team name

Big protest this afternoon. The Associated Press reports (via the Star Tribune): “Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other Native American leaders will protest outside of U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Thursday night’s Minnesota Vikings game to urge the visiting Washington team to retire the Redskins team name and mascot. … She’ll be joined by state Reps. Mary Kunesh-Podein and Jamie Becker-Finn, who are also Native Americans, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, and tribal government leaders.”

She’s in. The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has qualified for the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate thanks to a small uptick in national polls. … The Minnesota senator’s campaign confirmed Thursday morning that she has now met the polling and fundraising requirements needed to join the Nov. 20 debate in Georgia.”

Can’t farm without land. MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar writes: “Vegetable farmer Kristin Pearson started her own farm in southeastern Minnesota two years ago — and quickly learned how many complicated details are involved. … ‘One step could take two, three, four weeks,’ she said earlier this week at a gathering of farmers and farm advocates at a farmland access summit in Red Wing, Minn. … Even with the challenges Minnesota farmers are facing this season — trade wars, economic uncertainty and tough weather conditions exacerbated by climate change — some young people still want to get into farming. But it’s not easy, so a variety of nonprofits, government agencies and others have joined together to help with one key part of it: finding land.”

A celebration of Minnesota’s libraries. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: “Among the many ways in which libraries are different these days, here’s one: They’re not very quiet. … For example, Rondo library, just off Dale Street in St. Paul, is a busy place on a weeknight. Kids run around; meeting rooms are full of people taking ESL classes or getting homework help. Patrons browse rows of books, DVDs and vinyl, and others use the computers to play games, research or get work done. ”

In other news…



Abrupt closing: “Urban Bean closes after harassment allegations against owner” [Southwest Journal]

Pride of Minnesota: “Media focus on Volstead on 100th anniversary of act enforcing Prohibition” [West Central Tribune]

Hoops stars: “Gophers to honor McCarville, Burton with banner-raising ceremonies” [KSTP]

Fun walk through Twin Cities music history: “How do the Picked to Click winners of the ’90s hold up today?” [City Pages]

Woof: “Never heard of the Minnesota raccoon dog, either? We are lucky” [Pioneer Press]

Cutting out the middle man: “Farmer turns his combine into candy dispenser” [KARE]

What a time to be alive: “In 2019, the burgers in these cities are better than ever” [Pioneer Press]