Mayor Carter receives threats, racist messages over trash collection

Garbage in, garbage out. Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press is reporting St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has received threates and racist messages regarding the city’s trash ordinance: “The officer wrote in a Monday police report that a threatening voice mail was left at Carter’s office regarding the city tax levy. The caller made racist remarks directed to Carter and said that if taxes increase, the mayor will have to pay for it and will have to put bulletproof windows on his house, according to a police report summarized by Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.”

Renting while black. Samatha Michaels at Mother Jones looks into Faribault’s questionable strategies for reducing crime in housing: “Focusing on evicting people ‘who might be any hint of a threat’ is ‘probably just a proxy for other things that people consider to be undesirable.’ Crime-free housing programs, [attorney Katy Ramsey] wrote recently in the UCLA Law Review, put ‘an unprecedented number of people, many of whom are low-income people of color, at risk of eviction and homelessness.'”

Related: “Attorney general, former white supremacist hold listening session in St. Cloud” [KSTP]

Championing the lynx. FOX9 reports Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined 20 other states in suing the Trump Administration for rolling back parts of the Endangered Species Act: “Ellison’s office said the Attorneys General were particularly concerned with the economic considerations injected into the Endangered Species Act and how species and habitats can be listed as threatened, especially as it relates to climate change-threatened habitats.”

Practicing what you preach … Pete Kotz at City Pages has a post on Peace Lutheran Church in Lauderdale turning “love thy neighbor” into action: “[Artist Dan] Mackerman says: ‘At the end of the day, all anybody’s hoping for is to get help when you’re in trouble. Everything today is so monetized. You’re supposed to pay for all that stuff. What we lacked in money, we made up for it in just being part of a community. And that’s very powerful.'”



Horrific. KSTP has a report of a Minneapolis man running over four people outside a nightclub: “According to the complaint, the suspect then suddenly reversed the vehicle, running over four people. One witness told police the suspect was driving 50 to 60 mph. After running over the four people, he continued in reverse toward N. Second Avenue and Fifth Street, and then drove forward, running over at least two of the victims again.“

Rethinking sanctions. Rep. Ilhan Omar has an opinion piece in today’s edition of the Washington Post questioning the effectiveness of sanctions: “In so much of our foreign policy, we rely on muscle memory and a limited toolbox to decide the best course of action. And too often sanctions regimes are ill considered, incoherent and counterproductive.“

In other news…

Take note: “2 weeks of overnight closures on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis to repair damaged bridges” [Bring Me the News]

So much winning: “Polaris expects tariff relief; otherwise it may have to move production” [Star Tribune]

Disheartening: “New St. Paul homeless complex opens its doors, and it’s already full” [MPR News]

Good news: “Stauber applauds $2M funding to prevent violence against District 8 women” [Brainerd Dispatch]

They should install a revolving door: “Minnesota DHS brings back former commissioner to help current boss” [Pioneer Press]

They’re altogether ooky: “One of the world’s largest Halloween costume retailers is this Mankato family” [Star Tribune]



Tough bird: “Midwest’s Ruffed Grouse Can Survive West Nile Virus, Study Finds” [WCCO]

Should’ve started with Ramsey and worked his way up: “Minnesota Cyclist Rides Every Single Street in His County” [Bicycling]

Being judged by your worst day at work: “Viking Jim Marshall ran the wrong way 55 years ago this week” [Duluth News Tribune]