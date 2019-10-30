Minneapolis City Council to reconsider 5-cent fee on shopping bags

Says Miguel Otárola of the Star Tribune: “The Minneapolis City Council was one day away from banning plastic shopping bags when the Legislature blocked it two years ago. Then, it sought and failed to set a five-cent fee on bags. Now they’re trying again. City Council Member Cam Gordon has reintroduced a proposal to charge five cents for each bag — paper, plastic and reusable — given at grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers.”

MPR’s Tim Nelson says, “Dozens of workers at a shuttered fishing tackle and battery component plant rallied at the Capitol Tuesday, calling for the state to get them back on the job despite warnings about lead hazards at the company. ‘If it’s closed, where am I going to go, what am I going to do?’ said Joey Her, who has worked at Water Gremlin in White Bear Township, Minn., for more than 20 years. … The plant makes fishing sinkers and tackle, and the fittings that go on batteries for cars, trucks and other heavy duty applications.”

Says a story at WCCO-TV, “Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign announced the venue for his rally with Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday has changed due to high demand. The rally was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium, but will now be held at the university’s Williams Arena. … Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. A ticket is not required.”

In the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey writes, “Good Morning America has highlighted a Minnesota woman’s efforts at losing more than 200 pounds. ‘My health was getting progressively worse, and it was getting painful just to move and stand,’ Stacy Blair told GMA. Blair told Katie Kindelan of ABC that she decided it was time to make a change after looking at herself in the mirror on Sept. 14, 2017. … Then, she was 352 pounds. Now, two years later, she is below 135.”



In the Star Tribune, Torey Van Oot writes, “A southern Minnesota man is officially launching a campaign that could make him the first openly transgender member of the Legislature. Davin Sokup, 32, will kick off his bid for the 20th Senate District at a brewery in Northfield Tuesday night. The carpenter, who owns his own shop, is running for the DFL nomination to challenge incumbent GOP Sen. Rich Draheim. Nationwide, a record number of LGBTQ candidates ran — and won — in 2018. But activists say the community remains underrepresented at all levels of politics. The nation’s first openly transgender state legislator, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem, was elected just two years ago, in 2017.”

This from MPR, “The newest checkpoint at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport is closing down, airport and federal officials say. The screening area is on the skyway between the InterContinental Hotel and Terminal 1. The Transportation Security Administration said the hotel checkpoint will close on Nov. 18. … Airport spokesperson Patrick Hogan said the checkpoint helps ease crowding at the main checkpoints. ‘From our standpoint, we need to do something about the congestion in the Terminal 1 ticketing lobby. We’ve invested in these security checkpoints, and the TSA needs to staff them,’ Hogan said.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Richard Chin, “The paths of glory lead but to the grave. But also to the Facebook page of Bryan Dorn, a paranormal investigator, professional wrestler and documenter of the final resting places of some of Minnesota’s most notable permanent residents. Dorn’s citizen history project, Minnesota’s Famous Dead, is where he locates and photographs the Twin Cities grave sites of famous politicians, sports stars, business leaders, war heroes, inventors, showbiz celebrities, murder victims, even other professional wrestlers who have gone down for the count.”