Minnesota students not feeling well about mental, emotional health

At MPR, Elizabeth Shockman writes, “A new statewide survey shows declines in how students feel about their mental and emotional well-being, as well as declines in how safe and engaged they feel at school. The Minnesota Student Survey is a series of questions given to the state’s fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th graders every three years. It asks about school climate, emotional health, bullying, out-of-school activities and other topics. This year’s survey finds that Minnesota students describe themselves as feeling less safe and less engaged at school, as well as less healthy emotionally and physically.”

For KSTP-TV Kevin Doran reports, “On Thursday experts from Minnesota and other parts of the country told Congress that funding is needed to get a handle on Chronic Wasting Disease nationwide. ‘We are at a critical moment in the fight against CWD,’ said Dr. Peter Larsen, Assistant Professor in the Department of the Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Minnesota. ‘And we must do all that we can to protect the heritage that surrounds the cervids of North America.’”

Also at MPR, this from Muhktar Ibrahim, “Minnesota’s three largest non-European immigrant populations are deepening their roots in the North Star State, adding to a cultural mix that’s like no other in the nation, new research shows. Minnesota communities with Mexican, Hmong and Somalis roots are growing now even as the number of foreign arrivals flattens. The state’s Mexican population numbers 207,000, but only 30 percent were born outside the country. There are about 88,000 people of Hmong heritage now with only 32 percent foreign-born. Minnesota is home to the nation’s largest Somali population, numbering 74,000 with 46,000, or about 62 percent, estimated to be born outside the country.”

In the PiPress, Nick Ferraro reports, “A Minnesota Department of Corrections sergeant is accused of exchanging McDonald’s food for oral sex while driving a female inmate to jail last month. Randy Allen Beehler, 53, of Foley, Minn., was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged incident that happened along U.S. 52. He was taking the woman from Olmsted County jail to Hennepin County jail.”



For Slate, Julia Craven writes, “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has finally found her voice — and, lucky for her, it’s right when moderate Democrats are seeking a less conspicuously problematic alternative to Biden. … She’s being outraised pretty significantly by her opponents. Her entire campaign pitch is centered on her reluctance to step outside the confines of bipartisanship. Hell, she even wore a purple suit to signify just how strongly she’s holding onto the fence. A centrist, we’re-all-in-this-together, hold-hands-across-the-world approach isn’t going to win Democrats the election. But Klobuchar’s opted for moderate positions on issues — like climate change and health care — that still demand political leaps from Republicans and Democrats. (And allegations that she’s cruel to staff and her record as a ‘tough-on-crime’ prosecutor will not help her.) Plus, her ill-timed debate jokes were a disaster. We don’t need more of them. We just don’t.”

Stribber Jessie Van Berkel writes, “For a rare two hours, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig couldn’t do anything but think. She didn’t read the usual 17 local newspapers she takes with her on the flight from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. She sat on the plane and pondered President Donald Trump. … Craig’s refrain as she gears up for re-election in 2020 is that 79% of her bills are bipartisan and that the two sides need to work together. Resisting progressive constituents who were pressing her to act, Craig had not supported impeachment proceedings after the special counsel’s report exposing Russian election interference in 2016 to aid the Trump campaign. As recently as two days before her return trip to Washington, Craig was still publicly defending her decision to reserve judgment on impeachment hearings. But to Craig, ‘the facts changed’ when Trump told reporters he had talked to the Ukrainian president about the Bidens.”

Also in the Strib, this from Evan Ramstad, “September was another month when hiring essentially froze in Minnesota. But the state’s unemployment rate fell one notch to 3.2% and wage growth soared, showing the job market remained more favorable for people looking for jobs than those trying to fill them and that recession does not seem to be near in Minnesota. The state added just 100 jobs last month, according to preliminary data the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released Thursday.”

Tarkor Zehn of MPR tells us, “Imani Harris and Ramiyah Jackson, both 14, belted out “Oh Freedom” in front of a crowd of about 250 people who gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the anticipated expansion and renovation of the only theater left in north Minneapolis. The nearly $13 million project that will add 20,000 feet to the Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway Ave., is about $1.4 million away from meeting its fundraising goal. The theater, where Prince played his first solo performances in 1979, is owned and operated by the Plymouth Christian Youth Center. It has been used more as a community gathering space than a full-fledged theater venue. But the renovation and expansion aim to change that, leaders said after they ceremoniously dug into the ground around the existing theater Thursday.”