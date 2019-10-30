Minnesota’s ACT scores hold steady

Erin Golden at the Star Tribune has an examination of Minnesota students’ scores on the ACT college entrance exam: “Graduating seniors earned an average composite score of 21.4 out of a possible 36, according to test results released Wednesday. That was in line with last year’s state average of 21.3, and an average of 21.5 two years ago. Minnesota students tested better than the national average of 20.7.”

Jimmy Lovrien at the Duluth News Tribune reports that Minnesota’s highest court has refused to hear a challenge over the state’s copper-nickel mining rules: “Environmental groups argue the Department of Natural Resources’ rules regulating the mining of metals that do not contain iron — such as copper, nickel and other precious metals — were too vague and, therefore, unenforceable. The DNR maintains the rules were strong yet flexible. … Friends of the Boundary Waters spokesperson Pete Marshall said the group was ‘extremely disappointed’ Tuesday.”

Mary Lynn Smith at the Star Tribune has Minnesota Armenians’ reactions to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s “present” vote recognizing the Armenian Genocide: “Michele Byfield Angell, [St. Sahag Armenian Church] parish council’s chair, said she wishes Omar had approved the resolution. ‘If [Omar] is going to be representing our community here, she should hear us. … If she’s voting present as acknowledging it but not doing anything about it, then what is she doing?'”

Hana Ikramuddin at the Minnesota Daily covered the recent visit of Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss: “‘My father with tears in his eyes apologized to us. He said he won’t be able to protect us anymore … but now you will be on your own,’ Schloss said, noting that the train ride [to Auschwitz-Birkenau] was the last time her family was together. Schloss’ father and brother both died in the Holocaust.”



Susan Du at City Pages interviews the founders of the activist group Hmong Women Disrupt: “It’s meant to be a catch-all for activists to air dilemmas of identity politics that prevent Hmong women from being seen for their individuality, work ethic, and experience — and to bring discussions often had in private to the public arena. There’s the pressure to fall behind Hmong candidates regardless of better-fitting alternatives. And the reality that their community would sooner mobilize behind a man than a woman. …”

