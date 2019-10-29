‘Miracle on Ice’ star ruled incompetent to stand trial in assault case

In the Duluth News Tribune, Brady Slater writes: “Miracle on Ice hockey star Mark Pavelich was determined to be incompetent to stand trial Monday on charges related to an August assault of his neighbor. Pavelich’s pending trial was suspended by Judge Michael Cuzzo in District Court in Grand Marais. … The judge described Pavelich as a ‘significant risk to harm others,’ and ordered Pavelich remain in custody until placed in supervised psychiatric care. … Pavelich, 61, was arrested Aug. 20 at his home in Lutsen after he allegedly struck and beat his neighbor with a metal pole. The two men had been fishing together.”

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports, “New York regulators are calling on Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group to either stop using or show there’s no problem with a company-made algorithm that researchers say exhibited significant racial bias in a study. This month in the journal Science, researchers reported that an algorithm UnitedHealth Group sells to hospitals for assessing the health risks of patients assigned comparable risk scores to white patients and black patients when the black patients were considerably sicker.”

KSTP-TV writes: “On Monday morning, crews in Minneapolis installed new street signs along Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun. Over the summer, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to rename several streets around the lake. Those streets include Bde Maka Ska Boulevard West, Bde Maka Ska Drive, East Bde Maka Ska Parkway and West Bde Maka Ska Parkway. … The Minnesota Supreme Court is reviewing whether the DNR had the authority to change the name of the lake.”

For the AP, Steve Karnowski reports, “Clergy and immigration activists in Minnesota are trying to remove the name of a revered bishop from a federal building where hundreds of deportation orders are issued every year, calling the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown an affront to his memory. The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling houses the Minneapolis-area offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. It’s named for the first Episcopal bishop of Minnesota, who persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to pardon most of the 303 Dakota Indians sentenced to death after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862….”

MPR’s Brandt Williams reports, “The deaths of two people in St. Paul Sunday have pushed the number of homicides to 26 in the capital city — a level not seen in more than two decades. The increase in homicides in this year, nearly of all of which were committed with guns, sparked the city to announce a series of community forums next month to discuss the issue with residents, as Mayor Melvin Carter considers proposing a supplemental budget to City Council for approval.”



Also at MPR, Paul Huttner is saying, “Two separate snow systems will bring accumulating snow to parts of Iowa, Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. The most significant accumulations favor eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin. But southeast Minnesota will see a few flakes and some light accumulations are possible. … It remains to be seen how active the early part of the snow season in Minnesota will be.”

Says Amy Forliti of the AP, “Federal prosecutors say two brothers charged with conspiring to export drone parts and technology from the U.S. to Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon are “dangerous” and should remain in custody while they await trial, according to a court document filed Monday in Minneapolis. … Prosecutors say that from 2009 to 2013, the Lebanese brothers repeatedly acquired sophisticated technology for drones then illegally exported them to Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.”

In the Star Tribune, Katie Galloto says, “Some locals are hoping part of a solution to the city’s big housing problem could come from looking small. On Monday night, the City Council passed an ordinance to change zoning laws to allow tiny houses on residential properties, making Duluth the latest city to open its doors to the fad. … They will also have to adhere to the Minnesota State Building Code, which includes requirements for light, ventilation, heating and sanitation.”