Pitino supports California bill allowing college athletes to profit from their image

Marcus Fuller at the Star Tribune checked with Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino about the California bill allowing college athletes to profit off their image: “‘I think it’s progress,’ Pitino said. ‘Over the last couple years, we’re headed in the right direction with taking care of our student-athletes. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to be, but I think it’s a good idea. I know a lot of people are pushing for it. The biggest thing now is just getting everybody on the same page, getting all the states, getting the NCAA and getting everybody working together. The more we can get these guys — I’m all for it.'”

Related: “Gov. Walz ‘willing to look’ at bill to allow college athletes to hire agents”

J.D. Duggan at the Minnesota Daily examines the local/chain business ratio and how it affects Dinkytown: “An apartment proposed last month, developed by CA Ventures, would demolish Dinkytown McDonald’s, a neighborhood staple since the ’60s. Some residents at an MHNA meeting earlier this month said McDonald’s has become a historic icon of the University of Minnesota, while others said it is exemplary of a nameless corporate chain. The developer plans to reopen the fast food joint in the building.”

Pete Kotz at City Pages writes about a 41-year-old photo of a female recruit in the Somali Army being shared by conservatives on social media falsely claiming it’s Rep. Ilhan Omar: “More than 4,000 people have shared it on Facebook, including one Kathy Gates, who wrote: ‘Here is your precious Muslim congresswoman at a Al’ Qaida training camp in Somalia. She is trying to get this picture blocked and me banned for posting it. Facebook has banned me twice because the pic is considered offensive? Please retweet pic…'”



David Gutman and Jim Brunner of the Seattle Times are reporting two King County Council members are objecting to an upcoming event featuring former Sen. Al Franken: “On Tuesday, King County council members Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Joe McDermott sent an open letter asking Seattle Theatre Group (STG) executive director Josh LaBelle to call off the Franken event, pointing to a new allegation that emerged in New York magazine over the weekend. In the letter, they pointed to the new allegation, arguing STG should not condone ‘an event that supports the comeback tour of a powerful man credibly accused of a growing number of sexual harassment and groping incidents …'”

In other news…

Tiresome: “Fremont Bridge Closure Caps off Crappy Season for Minneapolis Bike Trails” [Streets.mn]

Rethink your lunch: “Recall: Speedway Chicken Salad Sandwiches May Contain Listeria” [WCCO]

Thursday morning in America: “‘Fox and Friends’ coming to Dakota County to talk Trump” [Pioneer Press]

Crown down: “The CenturyLink building in downtown Mpls is losing its distinctive antenna” [Star Tribune]

Also not thirsty: “Schell’s assures the public that deer living on brewery grounds are not starving” [Star Tribune]

Snakes on a Blaine (road): “Police officers move giant snake lying in road in Blaine, Minnesota neighborhood” [KMSP]

They don’t look a day over 92: “Look Back: WCCO Radio Celebrates 95 Years on the air!” [WCCO]

RIP: “Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints owner, dies at 27” [KSTP]