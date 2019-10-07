Rep. Omar files for divorce

The rumors were true. The Sahan Journal reports: “Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi. … Ilhan officially filed for divorce on Oct. 4 — her birthday — in Hennepin County District Court. The divorce filing cites an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage relationship. … Ilhan and Ahmed were married to each other religiously for nearly two decades. They legally married on Jan. 5, 2018.”

In for a Pence. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon says: “Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly visiting the Twin Cities on Thursday, the same day President Donald Trump will hold a downtown Minneapolis rally. … Pence will visit the suburban Twin Cities district of Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, according to a report Monday morning in Politico. The Vice President’s office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the visit. ”



Big project from MPR talking to the victims of abuse at Children’s Theatre Company. MPR’s Marianne Combs writes: “Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis is being forced to revisit a grim part of its past as it works to resolve lawsuits that charge it with failing to protect young people from sexual abuse. … Much of the media coverage until now has focused on two former staff members: founder and longtime Artistic Director John Clark Donahue, who died in March, and company actor Jason McLean, who apparently fled the country in 2017. … But the abuse went far beyond the behavior of two men, say multiple sources. In extensive interviews with survivors and reviews of court testimony, MPR News has identified at least 20 adults who allegedly used their employment at CTC to abuse the young people who studied theater at the CTC school or acted in its productions.”

St. Paul needs a miracle. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo writes: “In the event of civil war, a labor strike, an earthquake or electrical storm, the city of St. Paul could put its residential trash collection contract on hold — at least for a time. … In fact, the residential contract signed by the city and 11 private trash hauling companies in November 2017 spells out a number of scenarios in which either side would ‘not be held responsible for … acts … beyond the party’s reasonable control.’ … The question is would the outcome of St. Paul’s Nov. 5 ballot referendum count?”

In other news…

60 Minutes: “Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford and the changing landscape of America’s farms” [CBS News]

Sad statistic: “In Minnesota, 4 out of 5 gun deaths are suicides” [MPR]

