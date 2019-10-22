Report: More than 600 people with disabilities left behind at Metro Transit stops

Accessibility issues. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained new statistics from Metro Transit that showed 628 people with disabilities were left behind at bus stops between January and August of this year. … Claudia Fuglie told KSTP she’s been left behind 10 times over the past four months. Fuglie also said there were times the Metro Transit bus driver told her the fare was full but she saw some openings.”

Just your typical Minnesotans buying land in western Wisconsin story. KMSP’s Theo Keith reports: “Minnesota taxpayers are financing the $345,000 purchase of a small, wooded property in western Wisconsin under a complicated land deal that has alarmed neighbors. … The purchase, which is the final piece of a multi-million dollar mitigation agreement between the Minnesota Department of Transportation and St. Croix County, has taken longer than expected to finish. Despite concerns about its cost and impact to nearby property owners, government officials in both states stand by the deal.”

Ah, well, should be easy then. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor writes: “A strong majority of Minnesota voters support universal background checks on all gun sales and a ban on semiautomatic military-style rifles like the AR-15, a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll has found. … More than 8 out of 10 Minnesota voters favor expanding criminal background checks to cover all gun sales, including those sold privately or at gun shows. And while legislation that would do so has stalled along party lines at both the State Capitol and in Washington, the Minnesota Poll found widespread support for the proposal across ideological, geographic and demographic lines.”

“It’s a gay bar, Pamela,” explained. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “Two weeks ago, the internet was packed to the brim with news of the upcoming campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Target Center—and the massive protest awaiting him. … As you may recall, the storm of headlines, soundbites, and knock-down-drag-out social media brawls included a tidbit of news about the giant “Trump baby” balloon, which found a temporary home on top of the Saloon nightclub until the big day. KARE 11 picked up the story and posted it on Facebook, and a predictable scuffle broke out in the comment section between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump crowds. … Then, something wonderful happened.”

In other news…

