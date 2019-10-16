One in four undergraduate women at U of M say they were sexually assaulted on campus, survey finds

For MPR News, Tarkor Zehn reports: “About one in four undergraduate women at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities said they were sexually assaulted on campus, according to a recent survey of 33 major universities released Tuesday. The UM survey results mirror findings at the other universities surveyed, which included several Ivy League schools. … Overall, 18.7 percent of UM students reported experiencing harassment, and 38.3 percent experienced harassing behaviors on campus.”

The Star Tribune’s Miguel Otárola writes: “It will take several weeks for the city of Minneapolis to tally the final costs for providing police and other services during President Donald Trump’s Target Center rally last week, according to city officials. … City officials are now gathering the final staff costs, Interim City Coordinator Mark Ruff said Tuesday. Financial staff for the police department ‘will need at least two to three weeks’ to determine the hours worked by officers, including overtime, he said.”

The AP reports: “Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president. The Sanders campaign confirmed the backing of two members of “The Squad” on Tuesday. The endorsements are a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes, “Contrary to a theory circulating on the Internet, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and political strategist Tim Mynett did not participate in or attend protests the evening President Donald Trump rallied in Minneapolis. Omar was overseas, and Mynett was in Washington, D.C. … The false theory, which has gained national attention, was based on videos of the protests that show two people who look to some to be strikingly similar to Omar and political strategist Tim Mynett. The idea was quickly seized on by influential figures in conservative social media, including a Trump campaign adviser, supported in chat rooms and forums, and amplified by a few conservative media outlets ….”

At MPR, Brandt Williams reports, “Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies may soon start wearing body cameras. On Tuesday, a county board committee approved a resolution that authorized a $5 million agreement with a bodycam and Taser manufacturer Axon. If approved by the board next week, the program will roll out in two phases: First, the sheriff’s office will start equipping 148 deputies with cameras. Those are the deputies who work in public, such as those on street patrol or water patrol. Then another 302 cameras will be issued in 2021.”



For the Forum News Service, Sarah Mearhoff writes, “Former television personality and 1995 Mrs. Minnesota Tawnja Zahradka is challenging four-year incumbent U.S. House Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican, to District 6’s seat in U.S. Congress. . … Zahradka is challenging fellow Democratic candidate Ian Todd for the 2020 primary in August. If she prevails, she will take on Emmer in November 2020’s general election. Todd was the Democratic nominee for District 6 in 2018, and lost to Emmer in the general election by a 61-39 margin.”

For MPR, Brian Bakst writes: “Changing autumn leaves made a picturesque backdrop for a tribute to former Vice President Walter Mondale Tuesday at William O’Brien State Park along the St. Croix River. Mondale, 91, sat beside a crackling fire as dignitaries sang his praises — from the governor to a national parks superintendent to state Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen — as a portion of the park was renamed in honor of the former senator and ambassador.”

For The Hill Jonathan Easley says, “President Trump’s reelection campaign says it is hiring staff and opening field offices in Minnesota and New Mexico, two traditionally blue states the president’s strategists have identified as having potential to flip in 2020. … On a conference call with reporters, a senior official said the campaign is working on a ‘huge buildout’ of paid staffers and a volunteer network in Minnesota that will dwarf their 2016 efforts there.”

Dan Gunderson at MPR says, “The Red River of the North is breaking records this fall. Persistent wet weather has left the Red and many of its tributaries flowing at levels typically seen in April, not October. ‘Fargo, Grand Forks — all the way up to Winnipeg, the river is at its highest level for this time of year, ever’, said National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Gust, who’s based in Grand Forks.”